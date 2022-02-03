|
DGAP-News: CEWE also with strong results in 2021
CEWE also with strong results in 2021
Oldenburg, 3 February 2022. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) concluded its 2021 financial year with another strong result according to preliminary as yet uncertified figures. These show operative earnings (EBIT) of 72.2 million euros, a level within the range of 72 to 84 million euros planned for 2021 (2020 EBIT: 79.7 million euros). Turnover amounts to 692.8 million euros (2020: 727.3 million euros). In 2020, the fact that customers had to stay at home due to the coronavirus, particularly during the Christmas season, had a greater impact on demand for photo products than in the financial year just concluded. The EBIT for 2021 increased by around 27% over that of the pre-coronavirus year of 2019 (EBIT in 2019: 56.8 million euros). After 12.4% in 2019 (as well as a temporary exceptionally high coronavirus-related margin of 15.1% in 2020), the trend of a steadily improving operative earnings margin in the core business segment of photofinishing, ongoing for many years, continued positively to reach 12.7% in 2021. "Every year, the entire CEWE Group team puts a huge amount of commitment into delighting our customers with CEWE photo products, particularly at Christmas time. This is of course an outstanding achievement," emphasises Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Board of Management.
First-class delivery performance in Q4
About CEWE:
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. Concerning their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they trust the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market, which is still a new market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.
The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.
