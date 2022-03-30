DGAP-News: CEWE increases dividend for thirteenth consecutive year

DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend

CEWE increases dividend for thirteenth consecutive year



30.03.2022

CEWE increases dividend for thirteenth consecutive year

Oldenburg, 30 March 2022. The Supervisory Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided with its meeting today to propose the thirteenth consecutive dividend increase. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 2.35 euros per share for the business year of 2021 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 June 2022 (dividend of previous year: 2.30 euros). This makes CEWE one of the few German companies to be able to consistently raise dividends over a period covering so many years.



About CEWE:

The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. Concerning their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they trust the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market, which is still a new market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.

The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.