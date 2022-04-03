DGAP-News: CEWE is committed to value orientation

DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Statement

CEWE is committed to value orientation



03.04.2022 / 14:03

CEWE is committed to value orientation

Oldenburg, 3 April 2022. Following the recent publication of the Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) highlights that the company stands for sustainable value orientation and diversity. Between 2017 and 2021, the number of women in management positions increased by more than 50 percent from 95 to 146. At the management level, half of the new positions were filled with women. Overall, the share of women in the company is 48.5 percent (Dec. 31, 2021). The promotion of women in management positions is reflected in the diversity in the filling of positions. This signal is particularly important to CEWE in order to provide potential applicants with a fact-based picture. The appointment of members of the Board of Management is the responsibility of the Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung. CEWE is proud of its long-standing commitment to value-oriented, sustainable management. In this context, the company takes into account the interests of its employees as well as those of its customers and shareholders. In the past ten years, under the leadership of both Dr. Rolf Hollander and Dr. Christian Friege, CEWE has not only expanded its European market leadership and generated the highest sales, earnings and dividends in its corporate history, but has also consistently achieved top results in the "Great Place to Work" employee survey.

Financial schedule

(insofar as already scheduled)

11.05.2022 Publication of the 2022 Q1 interim communication

15.06.2022 2022 Annual General Meeting

09.08.2022 Publication of the 2022 HY1 interim report

20.09.2022 2022 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference

21.09.2022 2022 Baader Investment Conference

11.11.2022 Publication of the 2022 Q3 interim communication

29.11.2022 2022 German Equity Forum

About CEWE:

The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. Concerning their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they trust the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market, which is still a new market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.

The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.