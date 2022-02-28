|
28.02.2022 20:20:35
DGAP-News: CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase
|
DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Dividend
CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase
Oldenburg, 28 February 2022. Based on the strong result in 2021, the Management Board of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) decided at today's meeting to propose an increase in the dividend for the 2021 financial year to 2.35 euros (previous year: 2.30 Euro). Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, this will be the thirteenth dividend increase in a row. This makes CEWE one of the few German companies to be able to consistently raise dividends over a period covering so many years. "The outstanding performance of all CEWE employees made it possible to increase the dividend again for the thirteenth year in a row. It is this continuous and reliable development in all dimensions that strategically - also in view of the current political and economic crisis - offers CEWE a secure and solid foundation," emphasizes Dr. Christian Friege, CEO of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA. Thanks to the company's internal employee share program, well over 80% of all CEWE employees are participating in the proposed dividend as CEWE shareholders.
Commercial Online-Print and Retail achieve turnaround
Exact values have always been used for percentage deviation calculations.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE FOTOWELT, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations App for iPads(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
Financial schedule
31.03.2022 CEWE 2022 Annual Report and Analysts' Press Conference
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. Concerning their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they trust the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market, which is still a new market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.
The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.
28.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1290493
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1290493 28.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
|
20:34
|Cewe will zum 13. Mal Dividende erhöhen - Rückgang bei Umsatz und Ergebnis (dpa-AFX)
|
20:20
|DGAP-News: CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase (EQS Group)
|
20:20
|DGAP-News: CEWE plant dreizehnte Dividendensteigerung in Folge (EQS Group)
|
20:13
|DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE planning its thirteenth consecutive dividend increase: (EQS Group)
|
20:13
|DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE plant dreizehnte Dividendensteigerung in Folge (EQS Group)
|
15:57
|DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15:57
|DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
21.02.22
|DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)