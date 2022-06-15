|
15.06.2022 13:15:54
DGAP-News: CEWE: Thirteenth Consecutive Dividend Increase
DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CEWE: Thirteenth Consecutive Dividend Increase
Oldenburg, 15 June 2022. The regular Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), held online today due to the coronavirus, approved all the proposed items on the agenda with a large majority. The dividend per share is to rise to 2.35 euros (dividend in the previous year: 2.30 euros). The company's shareholders will thus benefit from the thirteenth dividend increase in succession. The dividend yield based on the current share price (81.60 euros, Xetra closing price on 14 June 2022) is 2.9%. "The excellent positioning of the company, the high earnings power in our core business photofinishing and our very solid financial situation overall enable us to pay out a higher dividend for the thirteenth year in a row. We are very proud that CEWE is thus one of the few German companies that can show a continuously increasing dividend over so many years," explains Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA.
Continuous dividend payments since IPO and thirteenth consecutive dividend increase
Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE FOTOWELT, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations App for iPads© or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
Financial schedule
09.08.2022 Publication of the 2022 HY1 interim report
About CEWE:
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market, which is still a new market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.
The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.
Analysen zu CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaAmehr Analysen
|01.06.22
|CEWE Stiftung Add
|Baader Bank
|11.05.22
|CEWE Stiftung Add
|Baader Bank
|11.05.22
|CEWE Stiftung Buy
|Warburg Research
|01.04.22
|CEWE Stiftung Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.03.22
|CEWE Stiftung Add
|Baader Bank
