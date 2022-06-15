DGAP-News: CEWE: Thirteenth Consecutive Dividend Increase

DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CEWE: Thirteenth Consecutive Dividend Increase



15.06.2022 / 13:15

Annual General Meeting decides to raise dividend to EUR 2.35 per share

All proposed agenda items passed with a large majority

Oldenburg, 15 June 2022. The regular Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901), held online today due to the coronavirus, approved all the proposed items on the agenda with a large majority. The dividend per share is to rise to 2.35 euros (dividend in the previous year: 2.30 euros). The company's shareholders will thus benefit from the thirteenth dividend increase in succession. The dividend yield based on the current share price (81.60 euros, Xetra closing price on 14 June 2022) is 2.9%. "The excellent positioning of the company, the high earnings power in our core business photofinishing and our very solid financial situation overall enable us to pay out a higher dividend for the thirteenth year in a row. We are very proud that CEWE is thus one of the few German companies that can show a continuously increasing dividend over so many years," explains Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA.

Continuous dividend payments since IPO and thirteenth consecutive dividend increase

On the basis of the good results of the 2021 business year, CEWE has now been able to increase the dividend for the thirteenth time in direct succession. Since the first dividend payment after the IPO in 1993, CEWE has been paying its shareholders a dividend without interruption - and after successfully mastering the analog/digital transformation, this is now the thirteenth time in a row that the dividend has even been increased. CEWE actively promotes the participation of its own employees in the company: Already today, a good eight out of ten CEWE employees hold company shares and thus benefit from the development of the company. The AGM presentation of the Board of Management and the detailed voting results of the AGM are available on the company's website at https://ir.cewe.de/hv.



Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA, Axel Weber (Investor Relations)

Tel.: 0441 / 404 - 2288, Fax: 0441 / 404 - 421, Email: IR@cewe.de

Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,

cewe-print.de , viaprinto.de , saxoprint.de, laser-line.de

The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE FOTOWELT, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations App for iPads© or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.

Financial schedule

(insofar as already scheduled)

09.08.2022 Publication of the 2022 HY1 interim report

20.09.2022 2022 Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference

21.09.2022 2022 Baader Investment Conference

11.11.2022 Publication of the 2022 Q3 interim communication

29.11.2022 2022 German Equity Forum

About CEWE:

The CEWE Group is Europe's leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz and from many leading retailers in Europe. They are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs from their personal photos in these brand environments, entrusting the company with more than 2 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for advertising prints and business prints for the online printing market, which is still a new market. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.

The CEWE Group has a staff of 4,000 employees and operates in 21 countries. CEWE is listed on the SDAX. More information is available at company.cewe.de.