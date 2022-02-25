DGAP-News: CFO Anke Groth to leave KION GROUP AG

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

25.02.2022 / 13:15

CFO Anke Groth to leave KION GROUP AG

Frankfurt am Main, 25 February 2022 - Anke Groth (51), member of the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG and responsible for Finance and, as Labor Director, for Human Resources, is leaving the Company. Ahead of the upcoming renewal of her Executive Board contract, she has agreed with the Supervisory Board to end her work for the KION Group on 31 March 2022 in order to pursue new opportunities outside the Group.

"We would like to thank Ms. Groth very much for her outstanding work over the past four years. The KION Group has been able to report excellent results year after year, and the market capitalization reflects this successful track record. In addition, Ms. Groth has sustainably strengthened the KION Group's financial position - even through the Corona crisis period. With a Group-wide efficiency program, she has laid important foundations for the long-term competitiveness of the operating units. She has been very successful in developing the finance function into a high-performance business partner and has applied her considerable expertise to driving forward the harmonization, digitization and automation of processes in finance and HR. The activities of the M&A unit she led have made a lasting contribution to the growth and expansion of the KION Group's technological expertise", says Michael Macht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG. "We regret her departure and wish Ms. Groth a continued successful career."

The KION Group will provide information on a successor in due course. Until then, Rob Smith, Chairman of the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG, will lead the Finance department on an interim basis and take on the role of Labor Director.



The Company

The KION Group is among the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its portfolio encompasses industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains, including all related services. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group's solutions improve the flow of material and information within factories, warehouses, and distribution centers.

The Group, which is included in the MDAX, is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe in terms of units sold in 2020. In China, it is the leading foreign manufacturer (as measured by revenue in 2020). The KION Group is also one of the world's leading providers of warehouse automation (as measured by revenue in 2019).

At the end of 2020, around 1.6 million of the KION Group's industrial trucks and round about 8,000 of its installed systems were in use by customers of various sizes and in numerous industries on six continents. The Group currently has around 40,000 employees and generated revenue of 8.3 billion in 2020.

Current KION Group images can be found in our image database at https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories and on the websites of our various brands.

