DGAP-News: Change in management at EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies

Armin Diez, formerly one of the three General Managers at EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies, left the company at his own request and for personal reasons as of December 31, 2021

Stefan Schmid, Chairman of the Management Board at ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik GmbH, was appointed as his successor effective from February 1, 2022

Following the appointment of Stefan Schmid, the EKPO board of management that includes the two other general managers Dr. Gernot Stellberger and Julien Etienne is once again complete

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), February 21, 2022 +++ After more than 30 years with the ElringKlinger Group and on the board of management of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO), Armin Diez left the company at his own request and for personal reasons as of December 31, 2021. Having joined the ElringKlinger Group in 1990, he managed the Research and Development department of the Cylinder-head Gaskets division from 1999 onward. In 2005, he was appointed head of this division, while also assuming responsibility for Battery Technology as from 2011. In 2016, he was also entrusted with the management of the Fuel Cell Technology division, while relinquishing responsibility for the Cylinder-head Gaskets division. Upon the inception of EKPO in March 2021, he became one of three general managers of this entity.

Dr. Stefan Wolf, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EKPO, said: "I would like to express my tremendous gratitude and appreciation to Armin Diez for his many years of commitment and his exceptional accomplishments. He brought his extensive knowledge and experience to bear in spearheading ElringKlinger's fundamental advances in battery technology and its fuel cell business. Most recently, he played a pivotal role during the founding stages of EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies in his capacity as General Manager. At the same time, I am delighted that we have found an experienced successor in Stefan Schmid, who leads ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik in a highly accomplished manner as Chairman of the Management Board. With Stefan Schmid succeeding Armin Diez, EKPO continues to be very well positioned as it pursues its ambitions of further industrialization and the sustained cultivation of the global fuel cell market."

Stefan Schmid, born in 1965, can draw on many years of management experience and has been with the ElringKlinger Group since 2003. Having initially overseen production in what is now the Lightweighting/Elastomer Technology business unit, the qualified chemical engineer took over as Chairman of the Management Board of ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik GmbH in 2012, where he is responsible for Production, IT, and Human Resources. During this time, the Stuttgart-born manager succeeded in expanding the Group's high-growth plastics business at a global level and implemented industrial-scale production both domestically and internationally.

The area of responsibility of Stefan Schmid, who took up his new post at EKPO on February 1, 2022, includes Production and IT as well as Quality and Sustainability Management. He thus joins the executive management team consisting of Dr. Gernot Stellberger, who is responsible for Strategy, Finance, Purchasing, Human Resources, and Advanced Development, and Julien Etienne, who oversees Sales, Marketing, Programs, and Product Engineering.

