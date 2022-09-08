DGAP-News: Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG

DGAP-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG



08.09.2022 / 12:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Change in the CEO position of Exasol AG



Nuremberg, 08.09.2022: Aaron Auld, CEO of Exasol, will step down from his mandate for personal reasons effective from September 30th, 2022. This has been mutually agreed between Aaron Auld and Exasols Supervisory Board today. Aaron Auld joined the company in 2006 and was first appointed CEO in 2013. His current mandate was originally set to run to last until November 2024.



Over the past years, together with our outstanding team, we have managed to build Exasol into an internationally successful company. I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone at Exasol, as well as to our customers and partners, for their trust and support along the way. I am pleased that I was able to help shape this development over many years, says Aaron Auld, adding: The time has come for a new phase in my life in which I focus on my family, and to place the future path of Exasol in the hands of a new leadership. I will remain closely connected to the company and the team in the future and wish them all the best for the promising path ahead.



Volker Smid, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Exasol, says: On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Aaron Auld for his tireless commitment to the company. He has been the pivotal figure over the past 16 years in making Exasol a company with excellent prospects in the huge data analytics market. For this we express our profound gratitude. We respect his decision and wish him all the best for the future.



The Supervisory Board will immediately start the search for a successor in the CEO position. Until one is identified, Jan-Dirk Henrich CFO and COO of Exasol will act as Speaker of the Executive Board. He and his colleagues in the extended leadership team Mathias Golombek (CTO) and Don Kaye (CCO) will continue to implement the strategy and business plan established at the beginning of the year.



About Exasol

Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasols analytics database the fastest in the world is trusted by the worlds most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud public or private or on-premises.



Exasol the leading Performance Analytics Database powering insights from the worlds data.



Learn more at:



For more information, please contact:

Exasol AG

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 911 2399 114

E-Mail:



Marija Perisic

PR Manager DACH

Tel: +49 911 2399 1373

E-Mail: marija.perisic@exasol.com



