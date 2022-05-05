DGAP-News: Changes in the Executive Board at R. STAHL AG

|
05.05.2022 09:00:14
Changes in the Executive Board at R. STAHL AG
Waldenburg, 5 May 2022 R. STAHL Chief Operating Officer, Bernardo Kral, will step down from his position as of 30 June 2022 and will leave the company at his own request the Supervisory Board and the company regret this decision and would like to thank Mr. Kral for his service the search for a replacement has already begun
Kral was initially responsible for production operations at all manufacturing sites, where he was instrumental in implementing structural and process improvements, including in the area of automated manufacturing processes. As COO, he was responsible for driving operational excellence a value lever for increasing efficiency and expanding the company's technological capabilities and market position worldwide, thus making a key contribution to the further implementation of the Groups strategy. The successful optimization of manufacturing processes helped R. STAHL to overcome the unexpectedly difficult economic times caused by the Corona pandemic largely unscathed.
The search for a suitable successor has already begun. Until this successor is appointed, CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann will again head the Group as sole member of the Executive Board.
