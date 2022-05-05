DGAP-News: Changes in the Executive Board at R. STAHL AG

DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes in the Executive Board at R. STAHL AG

Waldenburg, 5 May 2022 R. STAHL Chief Operating Officer, Bernardo Kral, will step down from his position as of 30 June 2022 and will leave the company at his own request the Supervisory Board and the company regret this decision and would like to thank Mr. Kral for his service the search for a replacement has already begun



Bernardo Kral, who joined R. STAHL in 2018 as Senior Vice President Global Operations and has been a member of the company's Executive Board alongside Dr. Mathias Hallmann since August 2021, will leave the company at his own request on 30 June 2022. Kral will dedicate himself to a new task outside the Group, a challenge he has decided to pursue after much deliberation. We very much regret Mr. Krals departure from the Group and would have liked to continue drawing on his expertise for the benefit of R. STAHL. At the same time, we would like to thank him for his role in significantly advancing the Groups strategy, particularly in the area of lean management, says Peter Leischner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG.

Kral was initially responsible for production operations at all manufacturing sites, where he was instrumental in implementing structural and process improvements, including in the area of automated manufacturing processes. As COO, he was responsible for driving operational excellence a value lever for increasing efficiency and expanding the company's technological capabilities and market position worldwide, thus making a key contribution to the further implementation of the Groups strategy. The successful optimization of manufacturing processes helped R. STAHL to overcome the unexpectedly difficult economic times caused by the Corona pandemic largely unscathed.

The search for a suitable successor has already begun. Until this successor is appointed, CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann will again head the Group as sole member of the Executive Board.

About R. STAHL www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2021 global sales amounting to around 248 million were generated by 1,672 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Contact:R. STAHL AGJudith SchäubleManager Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)GermanyTel. +49 7942 943-1396investornews@r-stahl.com