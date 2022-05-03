|
03.05.2022 08:27:38
DGAP-News: Changes in the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|
DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Changes in the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Dagmar Steinert has been with FUCHS PETROLUB for nine years and has been a member of the Executive Board as CFO since January 2016. In addition to the classic CFO areas, she is also responsible for legal affairs, investor relations and digitalization. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board would like to thank her very much for her valuable contribution to the further development of her areas of responsibility and wish her all the best for the future.
Isabelle Adelt is taking over Dagmar Steinert's area of responsibility and will join the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB as the new CFO in the 4th quarter. After several years with a renowned consulting firm in the field of performance improvement, Isabelle Adelt worked for ZEISS in various management roles in the finance area in Europe and Asia for almost seven years. Isabelle Adelt is highly skilled in digitalization and has been responsible for controlling, risk management and investor relations at SCHENCK PROCESS HOLDING since 2019.
This change leads to a significant rejuvenation of the Executive Board and sets a clear focus on the topics excellence in finance, performance management, digitalization and internationality.
Isabelle Adelt
Mannheim, May 3, 2022
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1341663
End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1341663 03.05.2022
