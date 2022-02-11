DGAP-News: Cheplapharm AG: CHEPLAPHARM GMBH ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PRICING OF TERM LOAN B

DGAP-News: CHEPLAPHARM AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

11.02.2022 / 17:38

CHEPLAPHARM GMBH ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PRICING OF TERM LOAN B

Greifswald, 11 February 2022

Cheplapharm is proud to announce today that it has signed a new term loan facility of 1,480 million. The proceeds from the new term loan facility will be used to roll the Company's existing 980 million term loan facility in full and for general corporate puposes including future acquisitions. The new TLB bears interest at a rate of EURIBOR plus initially 4.0% p.a. and has a maturity of seven years. Cheplapharm also entered into a new revolving credit facility of 545 million, a significant increase over the existing revolving credit facility of 450 million.

Commenting on the successful transaction, Jens Rothstein, CFO, said: "We are very pleased with the continued demand and investor confidence in the Cheplapharm business model and our growth strategy. Thanks to the new credit facilities at very attractive rates, we now have the necessary flexibility and liquidity to further develop the company"

About CHEPLAPHARM

CHEPLAPHARM is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company in Europe, headquartered in Greifswald, Germany, offering branded and niche products in approximately 145 countries worldwide. The family-owned company specializes in selected active substances and indications and focuses on an international buy-and-build strategy.

Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.

Press office:

CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH Ziegelhof 24 17489 Greifswald presse(at)cheplapharm.com

