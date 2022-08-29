DGAP-News: CHEPLAPHARM INCREASES REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022eplapharm AG:

DGAP-News: CHEPLAPHARM AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

CHEPLAPHARM INCREASES REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

Revenue increases by 20% to 594m in the first half of the year

EBITDA grows by 4% to 343m

EBITDA margin at 58%

Greifswald, 29 August 2022 - CHEPLAPHARM AG, a leading international platform for well-established branded medicines, is continuing its growth path. After achieving the highest revenue in the Company's history in the financial year 2021 with 1.1bn, the Company was able to further increase sales and earnings in the first half of 2022.

CHEPLAPHARM increased revenue by 20% year-over-year to 594m in the first six months of 2022 (H12021: 495m). EBITDA reached 343m in the reporting period, 4% more than in the previous year (H12021: 331m).

Profitability remained at a very high level in the first half of the year. The EBITDA margin was 58% (H12021: 67%) and the gross profit margin was at 75% (H12021: 84%). The reason for the exceptionally high prior-year figures was a record number of acquisitions in the second half of 2020, which were integrated in the first half of 2021.

Due to CHEPLAPHARMs acquisition-driven business, there are regularly fluctuations in the key performance indicators from quarter to quarter. For this reason, the Company manages its business during the year primarily according to LTM figures (last twelve months). Revenue for LTM 30 June 2022 grew by 50% to 1.181m compared to LTM 30 June 2021. Gross profit (LTM) grew by 33% to 847m and EBITDA (LTM) by 28% to 636m. Operating cash flow (LTM) increased by 23% to 437m.

"Against the backdrop of global economic challenges, CHEPLAPHARM has delivered a very robust performance in the first six months of the current financial year," says Chief Financial Officer Dr. Kia Parssanedjad. Following the strong growth of recent years, the Company has also set ambitious goals for the future. "We want to realize our full potential to take CHEPLAPHARM to the next level," Parssanedjad continues. In order to do so, the Company is counting on its proven and flexible business model. CHEPLAPHARM acquires long-established branded medicines from research-based pharmaceutical companies, thereby ensuring the continuous supply to millions of patients worldwide.

In the first half of 2022, CHEPLAPHARM integrated new products worth approximately 565m into its portfolio. In the second half of the year, the Company plans to continue its growth path through further acquisitions. CHEPLAPHARM currently employs almost 500 people and offers more than 140 renowned originator brands in many different therapeutic areas.

