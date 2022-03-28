DGAP-News: Cherry AG strengthens Management Board with Dr. Udo Streller as COO

DGAP-News: CHERRY AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Cherry AG strengthens Management Board with Dr. Udo Streller as COO



28.03.2022 / 10:00

Cherry AG strengthens Management Board with Dr. Udo Streller as COO

Dr. Udo Streller appointed third member of Management Board, responsible for operations effective April 1, 2022 Dr. Streller brings deep expertise and international experience to support Cherry's further growth

Munich, March 28, 2022 - The Supervisory Board of Cherry AG has appointed Dr. Udo Streller as the third member of its Management Board with effect from April 1, 2022. As Chief Operating Officer, he will assume overall responsibility for the operations of the Cherry Group including technology and engineering, purchasing, materials management, supply chain, and production as well as quality management and environmental protection.

"Udo Streller is a valuable and important addition to the Cherry Management Board in this current phase of corporate development," said Marcel Stolk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cherry AG. "As a publicly traded company, Cherry's projected growth presents us with a variety of new tasks in the leadership, performance management, and organization of the Group's operational processes. We are therefore delighted to have succeeded in recruiting Udo Streller, an internationally experienced and highly respected executive in this field."

Dr. Udo Streller has more than 20 years of management experience spanning the entire range of operational excellence, including constructing and managing factories, research and development, product management, and supply chain management as well as procurement. His most recent position was that of Chief Operations Officer at Enics AG, Zurich.

"We are very pleased to welcome our new Management Board colleague and the significant expansion of management capacities that comes with the appointment of Dr. Udo Streller," stated Rolf Unterberger, Chairman of the Management Board of Cherry AG. "Particularly in the current economic environment, ensuring operational efficiency with a high degree of professionalism will provide a valuable foundation for the successful implementation of our growth strategy."

"Cherry is a dynamic business with a strong brand and an impressive customer base, and I am excited at the opportunity to contribute to the Company's further growth," said Dr. Udo Streller. "I look forward to working with customers, suppliers, and colleagues, in a trusting and collaborative manner in order to achieve the best results in every situation."

In addition to his excellent communication skills in a multicultural environment, Dr. Udo Streller's previous professional experience gives him a high degree of flexibility in adapting to rapidly changing work situations. Among the broad range of tasks he will take over, he will be responsible for ensuring the seamless introduction of new, highly automated next-generation assembly machines, and for optimizing Cherry's production sites, supply chain, and logistics processes.

About Cherry

Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices for applications in the fields of gaming, e-sports, office, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria and employs over 550 people at production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in its various sales offices in Auerbach, Paris, London, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: www.cherry.de

