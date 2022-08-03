Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.08.2022 08:00:27

DGAP-News: City of Wetzlar takes long-term lease with Coreo

DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Contract
03.08.2022 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Frankfurt am Main 3 August 2022 - Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV) has signed a lease contract with the City of Wetzlar for around 2,200 m² at Karl-Kellner-Ring 35 in Wetzlar. From the first quarter of 2023, the City of Wetzlar will house its local youth and social welfare office there. The lease contract will initially run for 10 years with extension options for the tenant. Before moving in, Coreo will refurbish the space to meet the wishes of the City of Wetzlar.

The building at Karl-Kellner-Ring, which was built in 1958, comprises a total of 3,624 m² of rental space and is fully let when the City of Wetzlar moves in. It is conveniently located on the edge of the city centre, has 24 parking spaces and is easily accessible by public transport.

 

About Coreo AG

Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company. Investments are made primarily in residential properties with substantial potential for value creation or the need for development, preferably in medium-sized cities. The aim is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yielding real estate portfolio.

 

Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Bleichstr. 64
D-60313 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Bleichstraße 64
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
