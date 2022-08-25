Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 15:51:42

DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Clean Logistics SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

25.08.2022 / 15:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Clean Logistics SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

Hamburg, 25 August 2022: The shareholders of Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) approved all items on the agenda with more than 99 percent of the votes at today's virtual, ordinary General Meeting. A total of 77.67 percent of the share capital was represented.

Among others, Jürgen Akkermann, Managing Partner of BauUnion Gesellschaft für Haus und Grundbesitz mbH, and Axel Octavio Schroeder, investor and founder of the MPC Group, were newly elected to the five-member Administrative Board of Clean Logistics. The two previous members of the Administrative Board, Arne Toedter and Knud Wilhelm Gomlich, resigned from their positions as members of the Administrative Board with effect from 7 February 2022 and with effect from the end of the ordinary General Meeting today, respectively.

The complete voting results of the ordinary General Meeting will be published on the Clean Logistics website www.cleanlogistics.de in the "Investor Relations" section.

About Clean Logistics

The listed company Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) is an enabler and technology leader in the mobility transition of commercial vehicles. As a producer of zero-emission trucks and buses, the Hamburg-based company is leading its customers from the transport, logistics and heavy goods traffic sectors into an emission-free future. This is enabled through a complete decarbonization of the drive system of existing and new vehicles. The vehicles, which are equipped with fuel cell electric drive systems using hydrogen as an energy storage medium, are manufactured in the company's own production facilities. Clean Logistics is pursuing the goal of making its products sustainable along the entire value chain. By continuously upgrading its product portfolio, Clean Logistics SE sustainably strengthens the marketability of its innovative, safe and durable solutions.

Clean Logistics SE includes, among others, the subsidiaries E-Cap Mobility GmbH - which develops electrified prototypes, small series and concepts for the industry and specializes in battery and fuel cell electric conversions of all mobility solutions - and furthermore Clean Logistics Technology GmbH and XPANSE Drive Systems GmbH, which boost the serial production of fuel-cell electric mobility solutions.

 

Contact at Clean Logistics:

Leonie Behrens

Trettaustraße 32

21107 Hamburg

Telephone: +49 (0)162 2054744

Email: press@cleanlogistics.de


Contacts for business and financial media:

edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Telefon: +49 (0)69 90550554
E-Mail: ir@cleanlogistics.de

 

 

 

 


25.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Clean Logistics SE
Trettaustraße 32
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 2320 532 00
E-mail: info@cleanlogistics.de
ISIN: DE000A1YDAZ7
WKN: A1YDAZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich; Paris
EQS News ID: 1428557

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1428557  25.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428557&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Clean Logisticsmehr Nachrichten