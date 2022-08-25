DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Clean Logistics SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority



Hamburg, 25 August 2022: The shareholders of Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) approved all items on the agenda with more than 99 percent of the votes at today's virtual, ordinary General Meeting. A total of 77.67 percent of the share capital was represented.

Among others, Jürgen Akkermann, Managing Partner of BauUnion Gesellschaft für Haus und Grundbesitz mbH, and Axel Octavio Schroeder, investor and founder of the MPC Group, were newly elected to the five-member Administrative Board of Clean Logistics. The two previous members of the Administrative Board, Arne Toedter and Knud Wilhelm Gomlich, resigned from their positions as members of the Administrative Board with effect from 7 February 2022 and with effect from the end of the ordinary General Meeting today, respectively.

The complete voting results of the ordinary General Meeting will be published on the Clean Logistics website www.cleanlogistics.de in the "Investor Relations" section.

About Clean Logistics

The listed company Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) is an enabler and technology leader in the mobility transition of commercial vehicles. As a producer of zero-emission trucks and buses, the Hamburg-based company is leading its customers from the transport, logistics and heavy goods traffic sectors into an emission-free future. This is enabled through a complete decarbonization of the drive system of existing and new vehicles. The vehicles, which are equipped with fuel cell electric drive systems using hydrogen as an energy storage medium, are manufactured in the company's own production facilities. Clean Logistics is pursuing the goal of making its products sustainable along the entire value chain. By continuously upgrading its product portfolio, Clean Logistics SE sustainably strengthens the marketability of its innovative, safe and durable solutions.

Clean Logistics SE includes, among others, the subsidiaries E-Cap Mobility GmbH - which develops electrified prototypes, small series and concepts for the industry and specializes in battery and fuel cell electric conversions of all mobility solutions - and furthermore Clean Logistics Technology GmbH and XPANSE Drive Systems GmbH, which boost the serial production of fuel-cell electric mobility solutions.

