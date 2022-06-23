DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics celebrates the world premiere of the hydrogen-powered truck 'fyuriant'

DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics celebrates the world premiere of the hydrogen-powered truck 'fyuriant'



23.06.2022 / 13:00

Clean Logistics celebrates the world premiere of the hydrogen-powered truck "fyuriant"

- First zero-emission truck presented by Clean Logistics

- Already before the presentation, high demand for fyuriant in four-digit range

- Significant expansion of conversion capacities



Hamburg, 23 June 2022: Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) today presented its first hydrogen-powered zero-emission truck to the public at the Stade airfield. With fyuriant, Clean Logistics is heralding a new era in the field of environmentally friendly solutions for road freight transport and reaching another important milestone in its corporate history. As early as in summer of 2021, the company handed over pyuron, the first converted bus with fuel cell hydrogen drive in public transportation in Europe, to Uckermärkische Verkehrsgesellschaft. This involved replacing the conventional diesel drive of the bus by a zero-emission hydrogen-based drive. This is now also possible for heavy semi-trailer tractors of 40 tons.

The trucks boast ground-breaking technology. The first fyuriant is equipped, among other things, with two hydrogen fuel cells with 2x120 kW output and hydrogen tanks with a volume of 43 kg. This ensures a sufficiently high range of over 400 km and short refuelling times of less than 15 minutes. The rear axle, which is equipped with wheel hub motors, has a maximum torque of 17,000 Nm, which provides the truck with the appropriate power in any driving situation. The intelligent control system developed in-house by Clean Logistics enables efficient control of the overall system in every driving situation. The energy recovered during braking, for instance, is temporarily stored in a battery and made available again for the next acceleration.

Clean Logistics is already experiencing a very high demand for its trucks and buses. The company is currently massively expanding its capacities in Winsen (Luhe). With the new production hall covering more than 10,000 square meters of floor space, Clean Logistics will be able to increase the number of vehicles delivered to up to 450 per year from the end of 2023 onwards.

Dirk Graszt, CEO of Clean Logistics: "We are very excited to present our fyuriant today. The truck is an important milestone in the decarbonization of the transport sector in Germany and Europe. With our trucks and buses, we meet with high response in the industry. This is because we are now already able to make zero-emission vehicles available to the market. Thanks to the conversion of classic diesel vehicles to zero-emission hydrogen vehicles, this is, moreover, being done in a resource-friendly manner. In this way, we will rapidly drive the transformation of mobility into a sustainable future."

The project is being funded by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport as part of the implementation of the Federal Government's Mobility and Fuel Strategy (MFS) with a total of around EUR 3.3 million. The funding measure is coordinated by NOW GmbH. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Ministry for its support - without the funding, the prototype development, which represents the cornerstone for our further growth, would not have been possible," emphasizes Dirk Graszt.

As part of the fyuriant world premiere, with its extraordinary visual design, Clean Logistics also unveiled its new corporate identity. This visual realignment is accompanied amongst other things by a new corporate design, a revised web presence and a new corporate logo. Clean Logistics thus underlines its positioning as a visionary and sustainable company with the ambition to lead heavy goods vehicle traffic into an emission-free future.

"By sharpening the purpose and the vision of Clean Logistics, the future viability of the company is underscored. This is the next logical step in the development of the entire Clean Logistics Group," says Tom George, COO of Clean Logistics SE.

About Clean Logistics

The listed company Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) is an enabler and technology leader in the mobility revolution of commercial vehicles. As a producer of zero-emission trucks and buses, the Hamburg-based company is leading its customers from the transport, logistics and heavy goods traffic sectors into an emission-free future. This is enabled through complete decarbonization of the drive system of existing and new vehicles. The vehicles, which are equipped with fuel cell electric drive systems using hydrogen as energy storage, are manufactured in the company's own production facilities. Clean Logistics is pursuing the goal of making its products sustainable along the entire value chain. By continuously developing its product portfolio, Clean Logistics SE sustainably strengthens the marketability of its innovative, safe and durable solutions.

Clean Logistics SE includes, among others, the subsidiaries E-Cap Mobility GmbH - which develops electrified prototypes, small series and concepts for the industry and specializes in battery and fuel cell electric conversions of all mobility solutions - and furthermore Clean Logistics Technology GmbH.

Contact at Clean Logistics:



Leonie Behrens

Trettaustraße 32

21107 Hamburg

Telephone: +49 (0)162 2054744

Email: press@cleanlogistics.de



Contacts for business and financial media:

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Telephone: +49 (0)69 90550554

Email: ir@cleanlogistics.de