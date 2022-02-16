DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital adds over 400 hours of award-winning series content

|
CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) has licenced new premium series with more than 400 hours of high-quality entertainment from Munich-based Palatin Media Film- & Fernseh GmbH for its key German and Austrian members as part of a new partnership.
CLIQ thus continues to expand its portfolio of affordable entertainment products for its members. As an international streaming service provider, CLIQ offers unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movies and games, attracting customers through targeted performance marketing.
Founded in 2011, Palatin Media Film- & Fernseh GmbH is an audiovisual media company based in Munich, which owns an extensive catalogue of several hundred features, series and mini-series. Palatin Media's activities include worldwide distribution with a strong footprint in German-speaking Europe, production of fiction and non-fiction programmes, theatrical distribution as well as channel operation.
Starting in the second quarter 2022, Palatin Media will provide 14 full premium series across all genres with over 400 episodes for the multi-content portal cliqdigital.com. Palatin's library includes both highly successful and award-winning programmes, that fit perfectly into CLIQ's current catalogue.
Consumers continue to recognise the benefits of streaming video on demand (SVoD). Digital video had a global market value of $86 billion in 2021 - the second highest market value within digital media after video games - and is expected to continue to grow at an expected growth rate of over 10% in 2022.
Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:
