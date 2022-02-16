DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital adds over 400 hours of award-winning series content

DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

CLIQ Digital adds over 400 hours of award-winning series content



16.02.2022 / 14:00

Growing demand for serial content

14 new full series for German and Austrian portals

Attractive new additions to further strengthen the movies & series category



CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) has licenced new premium series with more than 400 hours of high-quality entertainment from Munich-based Palatin Media Film- & Fernseh GmbH for its key German and Austrian members as part of a new partnership.

CLIQ thus continues to expand its portfolio of affordable entertainment products for its members. As an international streaming service provider, CLIQ offers unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movies and games, attracting customers through targeted performance marketing.

Founded in 2011, Palatin Media Film- & Fernseh GmbH is an audiovisual media company based in Munich, which owns an extensive catalogue of several hundred features, series and mini-series. Palatin Media's activities include worldwide distribution with a strong footprint in German-speaking Europe, production of fiction and non-fiction programmes, theatrical distribution as well as channel operation.

Starting in the second quarter 2022, Palatin Media will provide 14 full premium series across all genres with over 400 episodes for the multi-content portal cliqdigital.com. Palatin's library includes both highly successful and award-winning programmes, that fit perfectly into CLIQ's current catalogue.

Consumers continue to recognise the benefits of streaming video on demand (SVoD). Digital video had a global market value of $86 billion in 2021 - the second highest market value within digital media after video games - and is expected to continue to grow at an expected growth rate of over 10% in 2022.

Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:

"In 2022, we are continuing to execute our strategy of building up and improving our content library in a relevant and meaningful fashion. Our members highly appreciate the large range of choice and the broad category offering, which are constantly being enlarged and bolstered. We are very happy to on-board Palatin's high quality, full series to help attract new CLIQ members and keep established ones longer entertained."



