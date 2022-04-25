|
25.04.2022 16:00:05
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: 1Q 2022 earnings call invitation
|
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
CLIQ Digital AG: 1Q 2022 earnings call invitation
DÜSSELDORF, 25 April 2022 - CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, 3 May 2022.
Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present the company's financial highlights. The 1Q 2022 financial report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CEST.
Earnings call
A live video conference call and webcast will be held at 10.00 a.m. CEST and conducted in English by Ben Bos.
To attend the video conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkcuChqDsvGNcHK7owSTPIXnZUIiLJgs-p
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.
Contacts
Investor relations: Sebastian McCoskrie
Media relations: Daniela Münster
Financial calendar
About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
25.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1334535
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1334535 25.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CLIQ Digital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16:00
|DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: 1Q 2022 earnings call invitation (EQS Group)
|
16:00
|DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: Einladung zum Earnings Call für Q1 2022 (EQS Group)
|
18.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: CLIQ Digital veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.22
|DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung 2022 von CLIQ Digital (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital's Annual General Meeting 2022 (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Cliq Digital AG : CLIQ Digital's Annual General Meeting 2022 (Investegate)
|
22.03.22
|DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital partners with LEONINE Studios for new major Hollywood movies and series deal (EQS Group)
|
22.03.22
|DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital und LEONINE Studios schließen neuen Vertrag über namhafte Hollywood-Filme und -Serien ab (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CLIQ Digital AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CLIQ Digital AG
|26,55
|-0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessions-Ängste: ATX und DAX weit abgeschlagen -- Wall Street leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Montag deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Montag in Rot. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten schwächer.