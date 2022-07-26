DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q 2022 earnings call invitation

DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

CLIQ Digital AG: 2Q 2022 earnings call invitation



26.07.2022 / 09:00

CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its second quarter 2022 financial results on

Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present the companys financial highlights (2Q/6M) during a conference call.

The 2Q/6M 2022 financial report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CEST.



Earnings call

A live video conference call and webcast will be held at 10.00 a.m. CEST and conducted in English by Ben Bos.

To attend the video conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_93ER6CvMQuaqx2nnCthDKQ

A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials

Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie

s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

+49 151 52043659 Julián Palacios

j.palacios@cliqdigital.com

+49 151 18476600 www.cliqdigital.com/investors

Media relations:



Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Tuesday 2 August 2022 3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 November 2022

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 148 staff from 34 different nationalities as at 30 June 2022. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.