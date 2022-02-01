DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG announces strongest full year preliminary results in the company's history

|
CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a global streaming provider specialising in the direct marketing of affordable entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movies and games, announces record preliminary financial results achieved in 2021.
According to preliminary and unaudited figures, CLIQ Digital's gross revenue and EBITDA in 2021 have exceeded expectations and totalled 150 million (PY: 107 million) and 27 million (PY: 16 million) respectively. For the full year, sales grew by 40% and EBITDA grew by 71% against the prior year resulting in an EBITDA margin (in per cent of gross revenue) of 18% (PY: 15%). The marketing spend was 59% higher year-on-year and amounted to 54 million in 2021 (PY: 34 million), supporting the strong growth.
At the year-end close, the company was debt-free and generated 18 million operating free cash flow in 2021 (PY: 14 million). The CLIQ Factor for the full year was 1.59x (PY: 1.68x) and in line with the company's guidance of 1.6x. The Lifetime Value of the Customer Base (LTVCB, previously known as Customer Base Value (CBV)) came in at 65 million (PY: 35 million) at the end of 2021.
In the fourth quarter 2021 (01/10 - 31/12/2021), CLIQ Digital's gross revenue was 47 million, which corresponds to a growth rate of 55% compared to prior year's quarter. The revenue growth was driven by all regions, but European sales grew strongest by 67%. In the fourth quarter 2021, the marketing spend totalled nearly 20 million and EBITDA exceeded 8 million (+62%, PY: 5 million) resulting in a 4Q 2021 EBITDA margin (in per cent of gross revenue) of 18% compared to 17% in last year's fourth quarter.
Outlook 2022:
On 1 March 2022, the FY 2021 annual report will be published and the audited, final FY 2021 financials as well as the dividend proposal will be presented by Management during an earnings call. This presentation will also feature a medium-term outlook together with an update on the future growth strategy of CLIQ Digital.
Financial calendar 2022:
For further information, please contact
CLIQ Digital AG
Investor Relations
Sebastian McCoskrie
+49 151 52043659
Deekeling Arndt Advisors in Communications GmbH (PR advisor)
Daniela Münster
+49 174 3358111
daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com
About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of affordable entertainment products, offering its members unlimited access to movies, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital.
