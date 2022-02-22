DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG: FY 2021 earnings call invitation

DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

CLIQ Digital AG: FY 2021 earnings call invitation



22.02.2022 / 13:15

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) will report and present its FY 2021 financial results on Tuesday, 1 March 2022. Management Board member, Ben Bos, will give a strategic update and present the company's financial highlights (4Q/FY) as well as its outlook. The 2021 annual report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors from 7.30 a.m. CET.



Earnings call

A live audio conference call and webcast will be held at 2.00 p.m. CET and conducted in English by Ben Bos.

To attend the conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at https://event-registration.arkadin.com/621372e73b8a933ac14fa6d1.

The webcast will be streamed via the following link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cliqdigital20220301 (NB the webcast is listen only).

A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials.



Contacts

Investor relations: Sebastian McCoskrie

s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659, www.cliqdigital.ag/investors

Media relations: Daniela Münster

daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

Annual General Meeting 2022 Thursday 14 April 2022 1Q 2022 Financial report & earnings call Tuesday 3 May 2022 2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Tuesday 2 August 2022 3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 November 2022



About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of affordable entertainment products, offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital.