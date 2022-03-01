DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG reports full year 2021 results

|
DÜSSELDORF, 1 March 2022 - CLIQ Digital AG today publishes its 2021 audited financial statements and presents its 2022 dividend proposal as well as its short- and medium-term outlook. "In 2021, we again exceeded all company targets and expectations thanks to the performance of our successful and stronger-than-ever marketing campaigns," said Luc Voncken, CEO of CLIQ Digital. "We focused on our key strategies and outperformed our guidance. We are confident that we will build on the momentum from 2021 to drive top line growth further and continue to generate healthy margins."
4Q / FY 2021 Performance
The audited 2021 financials are in line with the preliminary results announced on 1 February 2022 and show record results, featuring continued profitability as well as an attractive dividend.
Operating review
Strategic updates
Outlook
"With the combination of our growing content offering packaged into convenient and affordable products together with our highly successful performance marketing campaigns, we are well on track to grow faster than the market. The combination of being debt-free, generating significant operating free cash flow and paying dividends makes our growth story exceptional," said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. "Our next strategic step forward is to upgrade and market our All-in-One product to a much greater extent also via traditional advertising channels, which will make us much more visible and relevant."
Earnings call
A live audio conference call and webcast will be held at 2.00 p.m. CET today and conducted in English by Ben Bos.
To attend the conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at https://event-registration.arkadin.com/621372e73b8a933ac14fa6d1.
The webcast will be streamed via the following link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cliqdigital20220301 (NB the webcast is listen only).
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials.
Contacts
Investor relations:
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar:
About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of affordable entertainment products, offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital.
