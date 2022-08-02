|
02.08.2022 07:30:21
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital announces 94% sales growth for the second quarter
|
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results
CLIQ Digital announces 94% sales growth for the second quarter
DÜSSELDORF, 2 August 2022 CLIQ Digital AG today publishes its second quarter and half year 2022 unaudited financial report.
Performance
Breakdown:
The quarterly growth is mainly due to an increase in marketing spend resulting in more paid memberships for our multi-content portals in particular, which grew by 141% to 56.2 million sales (2Q 2021: 23.3 million). Across all major regions, sales grew significantly with North America and Europe growing year-on-year by 138% and 66% respectively.
Operating review
Strategic updates
Outlook 2022
The Management Board confirms its 2022 outlook: The number of paid memberships is expected to surpass the 2 million-mark by the end of the year with sales of at least 250 million, an EBITDA of more than 38 million in 2022 and a total marketing spend in excess of 90 million.
Management statement
Once again, we have sustainably grown our customer base, sales and earnings. CLIQ Digitals second quarter performance is a fantastic team effort. Adding nearly two members every minute to our customer base is the meaningful result of hard work and a consistent strategy, said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. We are confident that we shall continue our growth path and become more and more attractive to our members.
Earnings call
A live video conference call and webcast will be held at 10.00 a.m. CEST today and conducted in English by Ben Bos.
To attend the conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_93ER6CvMQuaqx2nnCthDKQ
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.
Investor relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Julián Palacios, j.palacios@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 18476600
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111
CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 168 staff from 34 different nationalities as at 30 June 2022. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
02.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1410775
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1410775 02.08.2022
