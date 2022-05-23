DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital partners with Sportdigital for more live sports content

DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

CLIQ Digital partners with Sportdigital for more live sports content



23.05.2022 / 11:00

2-year licence agreement for international live football, fun and action sports as well as outdoor sports, motorsports and horse riding

Targeting new audiences

Important content enhancement to further develop sports category



DUESSELDORF, 23 May 2022 CLIQ Digital AG announces that it has signed a two-year licencing agreement with Hamburg-based Sportdigital TV Sende- und Produktions GmbH to include three dedicated TV sports channels into the German-speaking multi-content portals.

Content details

The latest content deal provides CLIQ members unlimited access to three TV channels covering international football, fun and action sports as well as horse riding.

Sportdigital FUSSBALL shows around the clock c.800 live football matches per season from currently 21 international leagues: Asia in the morning, Europe in the afternoon / evening, and the Americas at night. The leagues include the Dutch Eredivisie, the U.S. MLS, Polish Ekstraklasa, Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Japanese J-League. All matches are presented as well as commentated in German and various guests and experts are included in the live studio talk show. In addition, top league highlight shows, weekly round-ups and news programmes keep viewers up-to-date on all important topics, including transfers and homestories of football megastars.

EDGEsport is a channel for action and outdoor sports from all over the world and a premiere for the German-speaking world, EDGEsport shows top events in skateboarding, snowboarding, mountain biking, BMX, Cross motorsports, eSports, kitesurfing and other water sports and sailing events, such as exclusively from the Vendée Globe. Live sports coverage will include the Van Park Series (skateboarding), the Dew Tour (snow sports) and the Road to MotoGP (motorsports) as well as the Street League Skateboarding World Tour, FISE World Series, Crankworx, Freeride World Tour, in addition to lots of behind-the-scenes programmes and documentaries.

ClipMyHorse.TV is a 24/7 channel exclusively focused on equestrian sports with programme content including live (and re-live) show jumping and international dressage competitions as well as breeding and educational programmes, documentaries as well as tips for daily training.

The new sports content is particularly attractive to football fans aged between 20 and 29, who are interested in new trends and technology. Action sports have around 950 million fans worldwide, of which 50% are aged between 16 and 19 years. Adult equestrian sport fans total nearly 18 million in Germany.

Management statements

"We are very pleased about the co-operation with CLIQ and the extremely innovative and exciting approach of the platform. The fact that we are represented here right from the start with all three of our TV channels is both an appreciation and an incentive for us and our offerings. We are convinced that CLIQ will open up a highly interesting market position in the DACH region and are pleased to be part of it with our channels," said Gisbert Wundram, Managing Director Sportdigital.

"Sports content and especially live sports content always has a great pull factor for new members and we are very pleased to now partner with Sportdigital, a leading provider of international top football leagues," said Ben Bos, member of the CLIQ Digital Management Board. "We can now offer 24/7 an upscaled sports category with many exciting new sports to our German-speaking members."



Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.