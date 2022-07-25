|
25.07.2022 14:00:06
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital secures further growth financing by increasing its current credit facilities up to 57.5 million
|
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Financing
DÜSSELDORF, 25 July 2022 CLIQ Digital AG today announced it has entered into an amendment and restatement to the companys current credit facility with Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank. This resulted in a 24 million increase, bringing CLIQ Digitals credit facility to 37.5 million, with an option after one-year to increase the facilities with another 20 million, bringing the total credit line up to 57.5 million.
Financing
The financing was secured with a syndicate of Commerzbank AG and Deutsche Bank AG. CLIQ Digital plans to use the facility to fund its strong growth perspective as well as potential acquisition opportunities and general corporate purposes. The new credit facility of 37.5 million includes a further 20 million optional facility and will be available for a period of three years plus two one-year extension options.
The facility comes with customary covenants for the size and type of CLIQ Digitals business. The interest rates charged for the facilities are in line with market standards and lower than the previous facility agreements.
Management statement
This much larger facility will provide a low-cost and flexible source of capital as we continue to grow our business rapidly both organically and via acquisitions, said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. We are grateful that the Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank continue to share our vision for our growth path going forward.
About CLIQ Digital
CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 168 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 30 June 2022. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
25.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1405199
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1405199 25.07.2022
