|
03.05.2022 07:30:04
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital starts 2022 with significant increase in members and sales
|
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
CLIQ Digital starts 2022 with significant increase in members and sales
DÜSSELDORF, 3 May 2022 - CLIQ Digital AG today publishes its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial report.
Performance
The sales growth was reported in all regions, whereby European sales grew by 71% mainly driven again by the fundamental shift from media buying via affiliate partners to CLIQ Digital's own, in-house media buying team.
Sales growth by service was highest in multi-content portal sales due to the significant increase in and improvement of the licenced content across nearly all categories.
Operating review
Strategic updates
Management statement
"2022 has kicked off to a great start and our increased marketing converted into impressive growth in sales and members," said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. "We are pleased to announce that our customer base has grown by more than 170,000 against prior year-end close to 1.5 million members and sales growth has further accelerated to 75% year-on-year. All in all, we are very well on track to meet our FY 2022 guidance."
Earnings call
A live video conference call and webcast will be held for investors and analysts at 10.00 a.m. CEST today and conducted in English by Ben Bos.
To attend the conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkcuChqDsvGNcHK7owSTPIXnZUIiLJgs-p.
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.
Contacts
Investor relations:
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
About CLIQ Digital
CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.
03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1341529
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1341529 03.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CLIQ Digital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:30
|DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital starts 2022 with significant increase in members and sales (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital startet mit deutlichem Mitglieder- und Umsatzzuwachs ins Jahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital startet mit deutlichem Mitglieder- und Umsatzzuwachs ins Jahr 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07:30
|DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital starts 2022 with significant increase in members and sales (EQS Group)
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: CLIQ Digital legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.22
|DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: Einladung zum Earnings Call für Q1 2022 (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: 1Q 2022 earnings call invitation (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Cliq Digital AG : 1Q 2022 earnings call invitation (Investegate)