09.06.2022 13:00:04
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital: Strategy Update invitation
On Wednesday 15 June, CLIQ Digital will present digitally for the first time in company history a corporate Strategy Update.
Learn more about CLIQs latest business development, strategic next steps as well as the future outlook.
You are very welcome to join the event, which will be held in English.
When: Wednesday 15 June 2022, at 3 p.m. CEST
Where: Online via webcast in listen-only mode at www.cliqdigital.com/strategy
Agenda:
1. STRATEGIC POSITIONING
2. PERFORMANCE
3. PRODUCTS
About CLIQ Digital
CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital.
