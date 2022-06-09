DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital: Strategy Update invitation

DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

CLIQ Digital: Strategy Update invitation



09.06.2022 / 13:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





On Wednesday 15 June, CLIQ Digital will present digitally for the first time in company history a corporate Strategy Update.

Learn more about CLIQs latest business development, strategic next steps as well as the future outlook.

You are very welcome to join the event, which will be held in English.

When: Wednesday 15 June 2022, at 3 p.m. CEST

Where: Online via webcast in listen-only mode at www.cliqdigital.com/strategy

Agenda:

1. STRATEGIC POSITIONING

Luc Voncken | CEO

CLIQ Digital's mission and fields of operations

Strategic outlook

Positioning of CLIQ in the DACH market

2. PERFORMANCE

Ben Bos | Member of the Board

CLIQ Digital's current business performance

3. PRODUCTS

George Ursateanu | Managing Director

CLIQ Digitals launch of a new streaming brand CLIQ.de

Overview of CLIQs latest partner co-operations and products

Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie

s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

+49 151 52043659 Julián Palacios

j.palacios@cliqdigital.com

+49 151 18476600 www.cliqdigital.com/investors

Media relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

Strategy update Wednesday 15 June 2022 2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Tuesday 2 August 2022 3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 November 2022

About CLIQ Digital

CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.