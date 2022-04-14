|
14.04.2022 15:35:12
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital's Annual General Meeting 2022
|
DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
CLIQ Digital's Annual General Meeting 2022
DÜSSELDORF, 14 April 2022 - CLIQ Digital AG today held its second virtual Annual General Meeting. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and for the safety of CLIQ Digital's shareholders the Annual General Meeting was conducted solely by electronic postal voting or by granting power of attorney and issuing instructions to the proxy appointed by the company.
Resolutions & share capital representation
Shareholders representing about 35% of the total voting capital had registered for the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting passed all resolutions in accordance with the proposals of the administration.
In particular, the shareholders approved the proposed dividend distribution of 1.10 per entitled share (NB. ex-dividend date: 19/04/2022 and payment date: 21/04/2022).
All capital measures and the share buyback programme were also resolved. The Management Board is thus authorised to resolve on repurchases of CLIQ Digital's own shares conditioned by, among other things, that the holding does not at any time exceed 10% of the total number of shares in CLIQ Digital.
Management statement
"We invest considerable amounts of our profits right back into our company for further growth: more marketing means more members resulting in increased revenue, and we want our shareholders to participate in CLIQ's profitable growth story and excellent results," said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. "We are fully committed to the welfare and growth of the company and we are well on track to meet our guidance. We thank all our shareholders for their trust. "
Contacts
Investor relations:
Media relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar:
About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital.
14.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1328779
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1328779 14.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CLIQ Digital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14.04.22
|DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung 2022 von CLIQ Digital (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital's Annual General Meeting 2022 (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Cliq Digital AG : CLIQ Digital's Annual General Meeting 2022 (Investegate)
|
22.03.22
|DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital partners with LEONINE Studios for new major Hollywood movies and series deal (EQS Group)
|
22.03.22
|DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital und LEONINE Studios schließen neuen Vertrag über namhafte Hollywood-Filme und -Serien ab (EQS Group)
|
22.03.22
|Cliq Digital AG : CLIQ Digital partners with LEONINE Studios for new major Hollywood movies and series deal (Investegate)
|
01.03.22
|DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen 2021 (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG reports full year 2021 results (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CLIQ Digital AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CLIQ Digital AG
|27,30
|5,61%