DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital's Annual General Meeting 2022

DGAP-News: CLIQ Digital AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

CLIQ Digital's Annual General Meeting 2022



14.04.2022 / 15:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All agenda items approved

Dividend proposal of 1.10 per share approved by shareholders

Management Board confident about the future of CLIQ Digital

DÜSSELDORF, 14 April 2022 - CLIQ Digital AG today held its second virtual Annual General Meeting. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and for the safety of CLIQ Digital's shareholders the Annual General Meeting was conducted solely by electronic postal voting or by granting power of attorney and issuing instructions to the proxy appointed by the company.

Resolutions & share capital representation

Shareholders representing about 35% of the total voting capital had registered for the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting passed all resolutions in accordance with the proposals of the administration.

In particular, the shareholders approved the proposed dividend distribution of 1.10 per entitled share (NB. ex-dividend date: 19/04/2022 and payment date: 21/04/2022).

All capital measures and the share buyback programme were also resolved. The Management Board is thus authorised to resolve on repurchases of CLIQ Digital's own shares conditioned by, among other things, that the holding does not at any time exceed 10% of the total number of shares in CLIQ Digital.

Management statement

"We invest considerable amounts of our profits right back into our company for further growth: more marketing means more members resulting in increased revenue, and we want our shareholders to participate in CLIQ's profitable growth story and excellent results," said Ben Bos, member of the Management Board. "We are fully committed to the welfare and growth of the company and we are well on track to meet our guidance. We thank all our shareholders for their trust. "

Contacts

Investor relations:

Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659

www.cliqdigital.ag/investors

Media relations:

Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar:

1Q 2022 Financial report & earnings call Tuesday 3 May 2022 2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Tuesday 2 August 2022 3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 November 2022

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.

Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital.