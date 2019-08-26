DGAP-News: CO.DON AG: - First Spherox patients treated in the Netherlands

DGAP-News: CO.DON AG / Key word(s): Market launch

CO.DON AG: - First Spherox patients treated in the Netherlands



26.08.2019 / 10:25

CO.DON - First Spherox patients treated in the Netherlands

The University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC), one of the largest hospitals in the Netherlands, is the first Dutch clinic to start treating patients with cartilage knee defects with the 100 % autologous transplant named Spherox.

Tilmann Bur, CO.DON AG's Chief Operating Officer: "We are pleased to have transferred our method into clinical application with the first transplantations in another European country. This is further important step on the way to implementing our corporate strategy. Together with our valued clinic partners, we are now also offering patients in the Netherlands a personalized, regenerative and long-lasting treatment of knee cartilage defects. The demand is high - in addition to the transplantation, in our laboratories we are already cultivating cartilage cells for a number of other Dutch patients."

CO.DON AG develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ("autologous chondrocytes"). CO.DON's method is currently used in over 200 clinics in Germany and more than 14,000 patients have already been treated. In July 2017 CO.DON AG received central EU marketing authorisation for this product from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The shares in CO.DON AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A1K0227). Executive Board: Ralf M. Jakobs (Spokesman), Tilmann Bur (COO).

Further information is available from www.codon.de

