DGAP-News: COMCAST NAMES CONOR MC CARTHY DIRECTOR OF GOVERNMENT AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS IN WASHINGTON

COMCAST NAMES CONOR MC CARTHY DIRECTOR OF GOVERNMENT AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS IN WASHINGTON



09.06.2022

Comcast today announced Conor McCarthy as the new director of government and regulatory affairs in Washington. Drawing from his more than 17 years of experience as a lawyer, real estate manager, and Tacoma City Council member, McCarthy will develop and implement the strategy for government affairs and public policy issues and foster relationships on behalf of the company with elected officials, business leaders, and community influencers.

McCarthy will resign from the Tacoma City Council, effective June 22, 2022 and join Comcast on June 27, 2022. In his new role at Comcast, McCarthys primary responsibilities will include leading the Government Affairs franchising and regulatory team in developing and implementing comprehensive strategies relating to franchising and pole attachment policy, political, outreach campaigns, coalition building, growth, expansion, regulatory, and public policy matters.

"Conor has made a positive impact in the community as a city council member, volunteer and attorney, and he will continue to do so as member of Comcast" said Terry Davis, Comcast Senior Director for External Affairs. His deep legal, contracting, and government affairs backgrounds are going to add value for how Comcast serves our customers, the community and drives our business. We're very fortunate to have someone with his qualities, stature and experience join our team at Comcast."

McCarthy most recently served as a member of the Tacoma City Council and as a private practice and business attorney. He provided real estate and construction legal counsel for private and public clients, including in-house counsel for developers and counsel for Port Districts and Municipal Government. Before that, he spent five years as a Real Estate Manager for the City of Tacoma & Tacoma Public Utilities and was responsible for overseeing all City and utility real estate transactions and property management.

McCarthy is committed to community involvement in Tacoma and Pierce County. He served as co-chair for the Tacoma Pierce County Opioid Task Force, and as a board director for Tacoma Community House, Safe Streets, Workforce Central, and South Sound 911. Conor resides in Tacoma with his spouse and two boys. Conor and his family spend weekends and free time hiking, beach combing, exploring the outdoors, and attending youth sports events.

Comcast is deeply committed to Washington, where our thousands of employees serve more than 1.7 million residential and business customers throughout our state footprint. Comcast is Washingtons leading media and technology provider that connects people and businesses to resources and moments that matter.

