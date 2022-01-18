DGAP-News: COMCAST NAMES MATT QUANTZ VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES AND MARKETING IN WASHINGTON

DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

COMCAST NAMES MATT QUANTZ VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES AND MARKETING IN WASHINGTON



18.01.2022 / 17:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Comcast today announced Matt Quantz as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing in Washington. In this role, he will lead marketing and sales personnel and operations throughout the state, including the company's Xfinity retail stores, indirect retail, 3rd party-Branded Partner retail, direct sales, and multi-dwelling units.

'I previously worked with Matt in Oregon and know first-hand that he will be a fantastic addition to our senior leadership team here in Washington,' said Rodrigo Lopez, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast Washington. 'Matt's in-depth experience, focus on customers and strong leadership will help us continue to grow our business and customer satisfaction.

A sales and operations executive with 22 years of experience, Quantz most recently served as Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Before that, he spent five years in Comcast's Greater Chicago Region, first as Senior Director of Retail Sales and later as VP of Retail Sales.

Prior to Comcast, Matt held leadership positions with Apple and Best Buy in San Francisco, Denver, and Washington D.C. Matt has also held territory leadership positions, managing sales for more than 100 stores spanning 11 states.

Matt is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, both at Comcast and in the community. He served as the executive sponsor for an employee resource group supporting people with disabilities in Oregon/SW Washington and on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest.

Comcast is deeply committed to Washington, where our nearly 4,000 employees serve more than 1.7 million residential and business customers throughout our state footprint. Comcast is Washington's leading provider of media and technology that connects people and businesses to resources and moments that matter.

Comcast delivers residential services, including Video, broadband Internet, Mobile, Streaming, Entertainment, and more through our Xfinity brand. As the state's leading provider of high-speed internet, customers also have access to the best home Wi-Fi experience in the country, Xfinity xFi. This state-of-the-art Wi-Fi technology offers advanced speed, coverage, and full customized control for customers' home Wi-Fi network.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Comcast

Andy Colley

Andy_Colley@Comcast.com

https://washington.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct