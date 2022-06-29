|
29.06.2022 10:00:31
DGAP-News: Compleo achieves top ranking in Sustainalytics ESG rating
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): ESG
Compleo achieves top ranking in Sustainalytics ESG rating
Important milestone in Sustainability Strategy 2027 reached | Compleo ranks among the top 8 percent in its industry worldwide | Comprehensive sustainability increasingly important for listed companies
Dortmund, Germany, June 29, 2022: Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) has received an overall rating of 18.7 points from Sustainalytics, one of the leading ESG rating agencies. With this excellent rating result, the company has been ranked in the second-best category and is now in 16th place worldwide out of a total of 220 companies rated in the Electrical Equipment sector.
We are very proud of this outstanding result and our positioning as one of the most sustainable companies in our industry. As a full-service provider of charging technology, we implement a holistic approach to sustainability. Our products are crucial to the mobility transition in Europe, said Jens Stolze, Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Compleo. With the growing focus of investors on green finance, ESG ratings are also becoming increasingly important for the Dortmund-based company. Since its IPO in October 2020, Compleo has been managing sustainability with clear targets and measures. Compleo thus remains transparent and measurable in terms of ESG risks towards investors, project partners, customers and suppliers. With this good rating result, Compleo emphasizes its sustainability strategy that is in place through 2027. Compleo had already conducted an extensive materiality analysis in 2021. This was followed at the end of April 2022 by the first published Sustainability Report in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative standards.
We are delighted to be among the top 8 percent in our industry worldwide: The rating we received is a top result on the one hand and an incentive to continue driving our sustainability strategy forward on the other, explained Jens Stolze, responsible for sustainability on Compleos Management Board.
The risk assessment was made on a scale between 0-100, with 0 meaning an insignificant ESG risk. With a value of 18.7, the risk of the companys financial position being negatively impacted by sustainability factors was thus also rated as low. The other values of the Sustainalytics rating as well as the underlying methodology are publicly available on the Sustainalytics website.
