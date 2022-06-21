DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority



21.06.2022 / 13:26

Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority

52.2 % of the voting capital represented | All proposed resolutions adopted by large majorities in each case | CEO Georg Griesemann looked back on a successful 2021 following two transformative acquisitions and thanked investors for the great trust they had placed in the Management Board

Dortmund, June 21, 2022: Today, the shareholders of Compleo Charging Solutions AG approved all items on the agenda by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting. The meeting was once again held virtually. The Management Board and Supervisory Board had decided to hold the meeting virtually back in February, as there was still a high degree of uncertainty as to whether and how a meeting could be held in person due to the pandemic. A total of 52.2% of the voting share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.



In addition to the presentation of the approved annual financial statements, the agenda also included the creation of new authorized and conditional capital with authorization to exclude subscription rights, which were approved by 94.5% and 87.6% respectively.

The other proposed resolutions put to the vote were also approved by the shareholders by a large majority. In addition, the Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board with over 90% approval in each case, approved the Remuneration Report, and approved the profit and loss transfer agreement between Compleo Charging Solutions AG and Compleo Charging Holding GmbH. The Supervisory Boards proposal to appoint Baker Tilly as the new auditor was also approved by a clear majority.

In his speech, CEO Georg Griesemann looked back on a successful fiscal year 2021 overall: Despite supply bottlenecks and the corona pandemic, we have paved the way for sustainable and positive growth: The complementary acquisitions of innogy eMS and wallbe will enable us to significantly increase our market share in Europe in the future. Our shareholders have played an irreplaceable and motivating role in this.

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting and the presentation by the Management Board will be published at https://ir.compleo-cs.com/en/agm.



About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure and, if required, also with planning, installation, maintenance and service. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany, with production facilities located in Paderborn, Germany, in addition to Dortmund. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of its first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs more than 550 people. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). In April 2021, Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in wallbe GmbH, now Compleo Connect GmbH, and in January 2022 Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. More info at: compleo-cs.com/



