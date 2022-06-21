|
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a large majority
52.2 % of the voting capital represented | All proposed resolutions adopted by large majorities in each case | CEO Georg Griesemann looked back on a successful 2021 following two transformative acquisitions and thanked investors for the great trust they had placed in the Management Board
Dortmund, June 21, 2022: Today, the shareholders of Compleo Charging Solutions AG approved all items on the agenda by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting. The meeting was once again held virtually. The Management Board and Supervisory Board had decided to hold the meeting virtually back in February, as there was still a high degree of uncertainty as to whether and how a meeting could be held in person due to the pandemic. A total of 52.2% of the voting share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.
The other proposed resolutions put to the vote were also approved by the shareholders by a large majority. In addition, the Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board with over 90% approval in each case, approved the Remuneration Report, and approved the profit and loss transfer agreement between Compleo Charging Solutions AG and Compleo Charging Holding GmbH. The Supervisory Boards proposal to appoint Baker Tilly as the new auditor was also approved by a clear majority.
In his speech, CEO Georg Griesemann looked back on a successful fiscal year 2021 overall: Despite supply bottlenecks and the corona pandemic, we have paved the way for sustainable and positive growth: The complementary acquisitions of innogy eMS and wallbe will enable us to significantly increase our market share in Europe in the future. Our shareholders have played an irreplaceable and motivating role in this.
The voting results of the Annual General Meeting and the presentation by the Management Board will be published at https://ir.compleo-cs.com/en/agm.
About Compleo
