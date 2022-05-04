|
04.05.2022
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: CFO Peter Gabriel to leave Compleo
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
CFO Peter Gabriel to leave Compleo
Chief Financial Officer leaving the charging infrastructure provider I CEO Georg Griesemann to take over as CFO
Dortmund, May 4, 2022 Peter Gabriel has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) at his own request effective April 30, 2022. The 49-year-old was responsible for Finance, Investor Relations, Risk Management and HR. Gabriel has asked to be relieved of his duties for personal reasons.
The company, and in particular the Management Board under the leadership of Georg Griesemann, regret Peter Gabriels departure and would like to thank him for his outstanding commitment to the company and his valuable contribution to its success. In the past one and a quarter years, Gabriel had strengthened the Management Board team as Chief Financial Officer and played a crucial role in setting up the financial structure of the fast-growing greentech provider in the field of charging infrastructure for the future. Before that, Gabriel had helped to prepare the initial public offering (IPO) of the Dortmund-based company as an external advisor and coordinated the successful placement of Compleo in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in October 2020.
It is with great regret that we are losing Peter Gabriel, an accomplished CFO who provided strong impetus to our company during the intense growth phase of the last two years, said Georg Griesemann, CEO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG. We would like to thank Peter for his strong commitment to Compleo, for the solid financial direction and the future-oriented positioning of our company for further expansion. Peter Gabriel plans to become more professionally involved in the Frankfurt area again in the future. We will continue to stay in touch with each other, said Gabriel. It is not an easy step to leave a pioneering and successfully operating company like Compleo. Nevertheless, there were personal reasons for a reorientation.
The integration of wallbe GmbH as Compleo Connect GmbH and innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH into the Compleo Group had driven the companys growth in 2021, but also required solid coordination of all financial matters, for which Gabriel was mainly responsible. Following the successful completion of fiscal year 2021 and publication of the Annual Report, Gabriel will definitely be available until the end of May to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities. The role of CFO will be assumed by CEO Georg Griesemann in the future, who already held the position before Gabriel joined Compleo. Since the company was founded in 2009, the Management Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG has also included Checrallah Kachouh as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Jens Stolze as Chief Operational Officer (COO).
