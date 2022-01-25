DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo establishes its own independent software organization

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo establishes its own independent software organization



25.01.2022 / 07:30

Compleo establishes its own independent software organization



Software platforms will be one of the key factors for the operation of a charging infrastructure in the future | New organization to bundle the software business | Jörg Lohr named CEO of the Software division

Dortmund, January 25, 2022 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) establishes its own organization for software development and operation in the field of electromobility. With this move, the full-service provider of charging technology is consistently pursuing its strategy. "The development of the market shows that commercial use of charging infrastructure will require powerful and networked software platforms in the future. They support charge point operators (CPO) in operating charging stations profitably and efficiently and in marketing them successfully," explains Checrallah Kachouh, Chief Technology Officer at Compleo, in describing the strategic tasks of the new organization.

Meeting customer requirements the best way possible

Convenient, non-discriminatory charging is the requirement on the user side. Efficient, user-friendly and secure charging infrastructure management is the focus for operators. "We want to optimally meet the needs of end customers and operators in the future and thus secure our leading position in the market in the long term," emphasizes Kachouh.

Bundling know-how for customer-oriented solutions

Compleo has become a leading player in software solutions for the charging infrastructure by acquiring wallbe and innogy eMobility Solutions in 2021. Resources and know-how are now bundled centrally in one organization. Thanks to the basis of two existing software platforms (wallbe HUB and eOperate), Compleo is already able to offer the right solutions for different market and customer segment target audiences. The strategic goal is to expand the customized development and marketing of cloud-based SaaS solutions.

Experience to the power of three

Compleo has entrusted experienced experts in the field of e-mobility with the development of the new organization. To this end, the company was able to hire Jörg Lohr as CEO of the software division for the international orientation and positioning. Lohr has managed many major projects at an international level, most recently being responsible for setting up e-mobility for the world's largest online retailer Amazon. Previously, he worked for Ionity, Allego and RWE Effizienz. Felix Blum, who was previously mainly responsible for setting up the wallbe HUB at Compleo Connect, will take over the technical management of the company as CTO. Diego Ramirez-Goelz will act as COO to ensure the operation of the infrastructure on the software platform. He was previously Vice President DevOps Software at innogy eMobility Solutions, where he headed the software unit. "With this high-caliber leadership trio, we are further expanding Compleo's leading position in the software sector," explains Checrallah Kachouh. "With immediate effect, the three managers are pooling their many years of market experience in an independent software organization. This ensures us and our customers the best opportunities for further sustainable growth."

About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure and, if required, also with planning, installation, maintenance and service. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany, with production facilities located in Paderborn, Germany, in addition to Dortmund. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of its first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs more than 550 people. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). In April 2021, Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in wallbe GmbH, now Compleo Connect GmbH, and in January 2022 Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. More info at: compleo-cs.com/

