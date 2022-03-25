|
25.03.2022 07:30:19
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo lays cornerstone for European market leadership and leap in sales to more than half a billion euros in 2025
|
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Compleo lays cornerstone for European market leadership and leap in sales to more than half a billion euros in 2025
Sales increase by 73% compared to the previous year | Adjusted EBITDA at EUR -9.8 million | Successful further strategic development to become a full-range provider of charging technologies and strengthening of the software portfolio | Dynamic growth course expected to continue in 2022 | Sales of more than EUR 500 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 10% and 15% forecast by 2025 | First virtual Capital Markets Day today
Dortmund, March 25, 2022 - Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), a leading European full-service provider of charging technologies, achieved total sales of EUR 57.5 million at Group level (2020: EUR 33.1 million). Compleo thus met its most recent sales forecast and continued to record steady growth in the past fiscal year. Key strategic milestones were achieved with the acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions ("ieMS") and the consolidation and full integration of Compleo Connect (formerly "wallbe GmbH"). With the acquisitions, Compleo is entering the SaaS-based software business and expanding its product range to include transaction-based charging models, cloud-based services, and payment and billing tools. At the same time, Compleo continued to drive its current product portfolio as well as the expansion of its sales activities in the European region.
Organic growth strategy successfully implemented through regional expansion and further product development
In line with its organic growth strategy, Compleo expanded its current product range in 2021 by launching the Compleo SOLO wallbox in the third quarter. Even before the market launch of the series, the company managed to sign a major contract with a German energy supplier for the shipment of the Compleo SOLO in the mid to upper four-digit range. This was supplemented in November by the signing of a letter of intent to supply 25,000 wallboxes starting in the third quarter of 2022 for a period of three years. In addition, the further development of the DC 200 kW HPC charging station and a DC 400 kW HPC charging solution for ultra-fast charging on highways, at service stations or at supermarkets has been accelerated. In order to participate in the tender of the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure for the so-called "Germany Network," a market launch is planned in the fourth quarter of 2022. At the same time, sales activities were driven forward in Switzerland, Austria, the UK and Sweden. With the approval of charging stations compliant with calibration laws in Austria, Compleo also sent a significant signal for the emerging European e-mobility industry. In order to be able to meet the expected high demand for Compleo's solutions in Germany and abroad, an additional 5,100 sqm of production and logistics space was leased in addition to the current location (2,600 sqm of production space) as of February 1, 2021. Further expansion of its production capacities was carried out in Hungary in February 2022. This will increase local capacity by around 55,000 additional eBox wallboxes from ieMS per year. As of now, these additional charging boxes for the European market are already running from a new production line at the partner Videoton. The rationale behind the expansion is the high demand for wallboxes in Europe. In particular, the eBoxes smart, professional and touch are manufactured here.
Entry into SaaS-based software business and transaction-based fee models completed
Development of key financial figures in fiscal year 2021
In the past fiscal year, Compleo succeeded in increasing its sales revenues by 73.5% from EUR 33.1 million to EUR 57.5 million. Among other factors, the successful integration of Compleo Connect was a key driver of the positive sales development in 2021. Sales of AC charging stations increased significantly from EUR 10.7 million in the previous year to EUR 14.3 million in the reporting period. By contrast, sales of DC charging stations that comply with calibration regulations fell slightly to EUR 11.3 million (2020: EUR 14.8 million). The areas of project and installation, as well as service, maintenance and other accounted for 13.6% of sales or EUR 7.8 million (2020: EUR 4.2 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) adjusted for non-recurring items amounted to EUR -9.8 million (2020: EUR -2.7 million).
"In the past fiscal year, we laid the foundation for a sustainable and positive growth course in the years ahead. The expansion of our expertise in the SaaS-based software business and our complementary organic growth strategy will enable us to significantly increase our market share in the future. Overall, we have created excellent conditions in recent years to achieve our goal of developing Compleo into the European market leader for charging solutions," explains Georg Griesemann, Co-CEO of Compleo.
Positive outlook for 2022
Accordingly, the Management Board expects total sales at Group level in a corridor of between EUR 115 million and EUR 135 million in fiscal year 2022. Accordingly, the threshold of 100-million euros in sales is to be reached for the first time in the company's history. Sales of between EUR 8 and EUR 10 million are anticipated for the newly established Software segment, while sales of between EUR 100 million and EUR 105 million are expected for the Charging Stations segment. Sales of between EUR 7 million and EUR 10 million are forecast for the Services segment.
Due to the acquisition of Compleo Connect and ieMS, an inorganic contribution to sales in the mid double-digit million euro range is expected. At the same time, organic growth in the clear double-digit percentage range is anticipated.
For the fully consolidated Compleo Group, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) for fiscal year 2022 are anticipated to be between EUR -25 million and EUR -30 million. A key factor here is the expected negative contribution to earnings due to the first-time consolidation of ieMS in fiscal year 2022.
Medium-term forecast of Group sales in excess of half a billion euros
Capital Markets Day
The full report on fiscal year 2021 will be made available by Compleo on April 28, 2022, on the company's website https://ir.compleo-cs.com/ in the "Publications" section.
About Compleo
Media Contact
/ / / /
25.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 534 923 70
|E-mail:
|ir@compleo-cs.de
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QDNX9
|WKN:
|A2QDNX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1311607
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1311607 25.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!