DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Compleo: Personnel change on the Executive Board, focus on customer centricity

01.09.2022

Compleo: Personnel change on the Executive Board, focus on customer centricity

Jörg Lohr appointed CCO | Further expansion of software unit planned | Checrallah Kachouh resigns as CTO

Dortmund, 1 September 2022 The Supervisory Board of Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) has appointed Jörg Lohr to the Executive Board as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In his new role, Lohr will take charge of sales, including marketing ,as well as the charging stations and software development units at the company. With this change at its meeting today, the Supervisory Board is also setting the course for the customer-focussed transformation of the Compleo Group.

In view of current general economic developments, the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board are planning to improve the quality of the company and make it more customer-centric. The primary focus here is on further refining the companys own charging station and software products to suit customer needs as well as increasing the competitiveness of customer service. In addition, Compleo intends to position itself more strongly in the successful business field of software solutions going forward and to drive this process forward with Jörg Lohr.

Jörg Lohr has held leading positions in the field of electromobility for over eleven years. He knows the customers, the products and the market like few others in the industry, comments Dag Hagby, Chairman of Compleos Supervisory Board, on Lohrs new appointment to the Executive Board. With him, we have brought an experienced and successful colleague from our own ranks onto the Board, who has successfully driven Compleo's software business in particular in recent months. We want to continue to build on this success story. I am already looking forward to working with him, says Hagby.

Following the acquisition of wallbe GmbH and innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH, Compleo has become a leading player in software solutions for the operation of charging infrastructure. Resources and expertise are bundled centrally in Compleo Charging Software GmbH. Under Lohr, the first international successes were also achieved with the sale of the backend.

Another change has also been made to the Executive Board: Checrallah Kachouh, previously technical director, co-founder and CTO of Compleo, will leave the company with immediate effect. Kachouh founded Compleo 13 years ago together with Dag Hagby and has contributed significantly to the companys success and development to date. Within the company, Kachouh was responsible for research and development as well as purchasing and product management. Under Kachouhs leadership, Compleo produced technological innovations and charging solutions. These include charging stations in the AC sector and the first DC charging station on the market that complies with calibration regulations. Kachouh is leaving at his own request. I look back on my more than 13 years at the company with great pleasure, says Kachouh. They have been a time spent with excellent colleagues, great customers and wonderful projects. But now the moment has come to continue my journey outside the Compleo Group and dedicate myself to my personal plans.

As a co-founder of Compleo, Checrallah Kachouh has had a decisive influence on the company from the very beginning. He has also given important innovative impulses to the electromobility industry and made Compleo a technology leader. We will always be very grateful to him for this, says Dag Hagby. We wish him and his family all the best for the future, comments Hagby.

About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. More info at: www.compleo-cs.com/