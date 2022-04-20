DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Framework agreement on wallboxes: Compleo now the hardware partner for ChargeOne

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Contract

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Framework agreement on wallboxes: Compleo now the hardware partner for ChargeOne



20.04.2022 / 09:32

Framework agreement on wallboxes: Compleo now the hardware partner for ChargeOne

11,000 wallboxes to be shipped by the end of 2024 | ChargeOne specializes in charging concepts for commercial customers

Dortmund, April 20, 2022 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG ("Compleo"), will supply at least 11,000 wallboxes to ChargeOne, the e-mobility solution provider of Claus Heinemann Elektroanlagen GmbH, over the next two and a half years. The framework agreement establishes a partnership between the two companies and ensures sufficient availability of hardware for the medium-sized electrical equipment company to be able to expand its new strategic business field of electromobility. The purchase volume is in the low double-digit million euro region through the end of 2024, with which the leading supplier of technical building services equipment from Munich intends to ensure the supply of around 11,000 wallboxes from the Compleo eBOX professional product series. The company that specializes in electric vehicles offers turnkey e-mobility charging concepts for commercial customers as a Charge Point Operator (CPO) under the ChargeOne brand.



Compact all-rounder: The eBOX professional

In order to have the right product available for the widest possible range of applications, the choice in the Compleo product portfolio was made in favor of the eBOX professional. Its all-round qualities already start with its dimensions: Only 18 cm in width, the wallbox is perfectly suited for installation on even the narrowest of footprints, such as pillars in parking garages. The charging power of the eBOX is infinitely variable from a minimum of 3.7 kW to 22 kW. In networks, the eBOX communicates via WLAN, LAN and mobile radio. Other advantages for the electrical professionals from ChargeOne in Munich, who have already put the powerful all-rounder, which complies with calibration regulations, through its paces in their own in-house test, include the impact-resistant and shockproof housing of the eBOX, the quick and easy installation, and the variety of installation variants, which, with the appropriate accessories, even makes an ePOLE duo charging station possible.



Expansion of the ChargeOne product range

By deciding in favor of the Compleo eBOX product range, ChargeOne is significantly expanding its product portfolio. On the one hand, the wallboxes can be used for projects in which ChargeOne acts as the Charge Point Operator (CPO). Here, ChargeOne offers flexible Charging as a Service models with complete service for the installation and operation of charging infrastructure up to the sale of electricity for commercial customers, such as from the housing industry, the hotel industry, industrial companies as well as the wholesale and retail trade. The Munich-based company also offers attractive rental and purchase models. There is a lot of political support for charging in real estate and buildings from the German government, including the Building Electric Mobility Infrastructure Act (GEIG): "Charging stations for electric cars are already an integral part of both tenancy law and guidelines for the construction and renovation of real estate. For us, the political framework conditions as well as the cooperation mean enormous economic potential and at the same time we send a strong signal for sustainable business in the real estate industry with the cooperation," explained Georg Griesemann, CEO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG. "Germany will need massive expansion of the charging infrastructure in the years to come," added Robert Klug, Managing Director of Claus Heinemann Elektroanlagen GmbH. "As a company that specializes in electric vehicles and has over 500 employees, an attractive Charging as a Service model, and Compleo as a strong partner, we enable customers to make a reliable entry into electromobility. We will thus develop ChargeOne into one of the leading operators of charging infrastructure in the medium term," he said. Other products from the Compleo portfolio, such as DC products, are also attractive for ChargeOne. Demand is steadily increasing for DC rapid chargers.



Compleo - Partner to the electrical trade

Specialist electrical trade companies are important partners for Compleo in the market. Rapid expansion of the charging infrastructure can only be achieved through the commitment of professional specialized companies. In the specific case of Claus Heinemann Elektroanlagen GmbH and its ChargeOne brand, Compleo enables the call-off of different quantities of products at different times over the entire contract term. This enables the customer to react flexibly to peaks in demand and maintain his inventory levels efficiently. For Compleo, established as a leading full-service provider of charging technology on the European market, the project represents another milestone in the expansion of the charging infrastructure in Germany. The company with its headquarters in Dortmund is a leading full-service provider of charging solutions in Europe and supports business customers with charging stations, the appropriate operating systems and related services for the charging infrastructure.

Further information for electricians and electrical installation companies can be found at https://www.partner.compleo-cs.com/



About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure and, if required, also with planning, installation, maintenance and service. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany, with production facilities located in Paderborn, Germany, in addition to Dortmund. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of its first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs more than 550 people. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). In April 2021, Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in wallbe GmbH, now Compleo Connect GmbH, and in January 2022 Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. More info at: compleo-cs.com/

About Claus Heinemann Elektroanlagen GmbH and ChargeOne

Founded in 1902, Claus Heinemann Elektroanlagen GmbH is Munich's oldest specialist electrical company. Today, the company specializes in technical building equipment, building automation and digitalization in building construction - commercial construction, public construction, residential construction (housing estates, special/luxury properties). The range of services includes electrical installations, network and communication solutions, building services, smart building as well as service and maintenance. With more than 500 employees, the company is active throughout Germany and internationally and is repeatedly involved in the realization of lighthouse projects such as currently the new high-tech arena SAP Garden in Munich. The electromobility business unit has been bundled under the ChargeOne brand since 2021. As a Charge Point operator with flexible Charging as a Service models, it offers complete services ranging from the installation and operation of charging infrastructure to the sale of electricity for commercial customers - e.g., from the hotel industry, industrial companies, wholesale and retail trade, and the housing industry. In addition, ChargeOne also offers attractive rental and purchase models. Claus Heinemann generated total revenues of around EUR 51 million in 2021. More information is available at: chargeone.com



