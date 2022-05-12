DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: New charging points for the federal capital

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Contract

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: New charging points for the federal capital



12.05.2022 / 11:01

New charging points for the federal capital



Berliner Stadtwerke GmbH to build charging infrastructure with Compleo hardware | Framework agreement over two years to supply charging columns | Consumer-oriented and internationally open payment solutions from Compleo key factors in cooperation

Dortmund, May 12, 2022: With Berliner Stadtwerke GmbH, Compleo Charging Solutions AG has gained another customer for a major project to expand urban charging infrastructure as part of a

EU-wide tender. The Berlin-based energy supplier will purchase a substantial number of DUO IMS charging stations over a period of two years. The first delivery is scheduled for as early as July 2022.



Compleo scored twice in the selection of the provider for Berliner Stadtwerkes charging infrastructure projects: compliance with calibration laws and payment technology for non-discriminatory charging of electric vehicles. Transparent billing systems and simple and internationally open payment methods for charging are an enormously important convenience factor today. Drivers of electric cars expect simple and transparent payment options for their charging processes. The operators of charging infrastructure, on the other hand, need systems that enable legally compliant billing and simple management of the charging infrastructure.

According to the charging station ordinance, card readers for payment must be available by July 1, 2023, when new charging stations are built. Thats why were starting construction well in advance. We will thus be able to offer a consumer-oriented solution in the future as well, said Dr. Kerstin Busch, Managing Director of Berliner Stadtwerke GmbH. The municipal green power producer will take over responsibility for the public charging network in the capital and its expansion in the summer of 2022 and will present its plans afterwards.

Compleo was already a pioneer in the implementation of calibration law. The company was the first manufacturer to receive approval from the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) for a DC charging station that complies with calibration law. Compleo was also one of the first suppliers on the market to offer AC solutions that conform to calibration regulations. Through the acquisitions of wallbe GmbH, innogy eMS GmbH and the bundling of technical know-how, Compleo can respond to the requirements of Stadtwerke Berlin even better. Compleo integrates direct payment technologies into its charging solutions from the outset and is thus once again one of the pioneers in the industry. As a technology-driven company, we are driving payment innovation to make charging and paying at the charging station extremely easy for everyone - anywhere, anytime, explained Alfred Vrieling, Vice President of Sales for Europe at Compleo.

In doing so, Compleo also positions itself as open to technology. We continue to develop solutions that serve consumers and charging infrastructure operators alike and give them the choice between roaming or ad hoc payments at the charging point, added Vrieling.

The total volume of the framework agreement is in the low single-digit millions. For Compleo, this cooperation represents yet another project in which charging solutions that comply with calibration regulations and mobile, web-based technologies are used at the charging station. In the meantime, more than 300 municipal utilities and energy providers already rely on Compleos technology.



