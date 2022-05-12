|
12.05.2022 11:01:34
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: New charging points for the federal capital
|
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
New charging points for the federal capital
Dortmund, May 12, 2022: With Berliner Stadtwerke GmbH, Compleo Charging Solutions AG has gained another customer for a major project to expand urban charging infrastructure as part of a
According to the charging station ordinance, card readers for payment must be available by July 1, 2023, when new charging stations are built. Thats why were starting construction well in advance. We will thus be able to offer a consumer-oriented solution in the future as well, said Dr. Kerstin Busch, Managing Director of Berliner Stadtwerke GmbH. The municipal green power producer will take over responsibility for the public charging network in the capital and its expansion in the summer of 2022 and will present its plans afterwards.
Compleo was already a pioneer in the implementation of calibration law. The company was the first manufacturer to receive approval from the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) for a DC charging station that complies with calibration law. Compleo was also one of the first suppliers on the market to offer AC solutions that conform to calibration regulations. Through the acquisitions of wallbe GmbH, innogy eMS GmbH and the bundling of technical know-how, Compleo can respond to the requirements of Stadtwerke Berlin even better. Compleo integrates direct payment technologies into its charging solutions from the outset and is thus once again one of the pioneers in the industry. As a technology-driven company, we are driving payment innovation to make charging and paying at the charging station extremely easy for everyone - anywhere, anytime, explained Alfred Vrieling, Vice President of Sales for Europe at Compleo.
In doing so, Compleo also positions itself as open to technology. We continue to develop solutions that serve consumers and charging infrastructure operators alike and give them the choice between roaming or ad hoc payments at the charging point, added Vrieling.
The total volume of the framework agreement is in the low single-digit millions. For Compleo, this cooperation represents yet another project in which charging solutions that comply with calibration regulations and mobile, web-based technologies are used at the charging station. In the meantime, more than 300 municipal utilities and energy providers already rely on Compleos technology.
About Compleo
Investor Relations Contact
12.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 534 923 70
|E-mail:
|ir@compleo-cs.de
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QDNX9
|WKN:
|A2QDNX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1350715
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1350715 12.05.2022
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.