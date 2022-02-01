DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Sales development according to plan in 2021 and positive outlook for 2022 and beyond

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales

Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Sales development according to plan in 2021 and positive outlook for 2022 and beyond



01.02.2022 / 07:30

Sales development according to plan in 2021 and positive outlook for 2022 and beyond

Sales forecast achieved in the past fiscal year | Sales target of EUR 100 million to be exceeded for the first time in 2022 | Entry into the SaaS-based software business and transaction-based fee models completed | Strategic further development opens up immense growth potential in the long term

Dortmund, February 1, 2022 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo), a leading European full-service provider of charging technology, increased its sales by 72% year-on-year in 2021 according to preliminary, unaudited figures. At around EUR 57 million, Compleo is thus in line with the most recently communicated sales range of EUR 56 million and EUR 61 million. The successful integration of Compleo Connect GmbH (formerly "wallbe GmbH") into the Compleo Group was a key factor in the positive development of sales in 2021. Furthermore, the organic growth strategy was also successfully continued in the past year, among other measures through the launch of the Compleo SOLO wallbox and the related expansion of the product range, as well as through geographical expansion into Switzerland, Austria, Poland and Sweden.

The M&A strategy was also pushed ahead in the second half of 2021 and 100% of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH ("ieMS") were acquired at the turn of the year. The consolidation of ieMS will take place as of January 1, 2022. Through the two acquisitions, Compleo reached significant milestones in its long-term growth and expansion strategy. The area of software services, in particular, was significantly strengthened by combining the products and experience of Compleo Connect and ieMS and by ieMS's leading back-end system, which includes more than 31,000 connected charging points. This clearly positions Compleo as a strong full-service provider for charging technology in Europe. Accordingly, Compleo is also looking positively into the future and expects the current growth story to continue.

"As a result of the strategic investments made in 2021 and the progress made with the organic growth strategy, the Compleo Group will exceed the EUR 100 million sales threshold for the first time in 2022. By acquiring ieMS, we have entered both the SaaS-based software business as well as the transaction-based charging model of charging. We have thus opened up immense long-term growth potential for ourselves as a leading greentech company in the dynamic market for charging solutions in Europe," confirms Georg Griesemann, Co-CEO of Compleo.

To reflect this evolved strategic direction, Compleo has aligned its business units as well as its reporting segments effective January 1, 2022. The Compleo Group carries out its reporting in the three segments Technology, Software and Services. For this purpose, Compleo had established its own organization for software development and operation in the field of electromobility in January 2022 and entrusted experienced specialists with its development.

Forecast for fiscal year 2022



Compleo expects total sales at Group level of between EUR 115 million and EUR 135 million for fiscal year 2022 (approx. +102% to +137% compared to the previous year), of which revenues of between EUR 8 million and EUR 10 million are anticipated for the newly formed Software segment.

Due to the acquisitions of Connect and iEMS, growth in fiscal year 2022 will consist of an expected inorganic sales contribution in the mid double-digit million euro range and organic growth in the clear double-digit percentage range.

For the fully consolidated Compleo Group, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) for the financial year 2022 are anticipated to be between EUR -25 million and EUR -30 million. A key factor here is the expected negative contribution to earnings due to the first-time consolidation of ieMS in the fiscal year 2022.

The publication of the preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021 will take place on March 25, 2022. A virtual Capital Markets Day will be held on the same day. The complete publication of the audited Annual Report for fiscal year 2021 is scheduled for April 28, 2022.

About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure and, if required, also with planning, installation, maintenance and service. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany, with production facilities located in Paderborn, Germany, in addition to Dortmund. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of its first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs more than 550 people. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). In April 2021, Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in wallbe GmbH, now Compleo Connect GmbH, and in January 2022 Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. More info at: compleo-cs.com/

Media Contact

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Ralf Maushake

Head of Communications & Public Affairs

E-mail: r.maushake@compleo-cs.de

Phone: +49 231 534 923 865



IR Contact

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

VP Capital Markets & Corporate Finance

E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de

Phone: +49 231 534 923 874

