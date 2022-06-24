DGAP-News: Compleo decides to license market-relevant patents

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Patent

Compleo decides to license market-relevant patents

Focus on two patents for calibration-compliant charging | Patents to be exploited in the future and thus opened up for the electromobility market | Compleo offers use of patents for cooperation partners and market companions

Dortmund, June 24, 2022: Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) plans to specifically exploit its patents for calibration-compliant charging in the future. As part of the acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH (ieMS) at the beginning of the year, two patent families became the property of the Compleo Group. Compleo is currently working on a suitable licensing model to place patent utilization by third parties on solid legal footing. However, the concrete form of this model has yet to be defined and is expected to be finalized in the coming months.



Use without a license agreement

According to the expert assessments currently available, the devices and processes claimed in the patents are already being used by many suppliers and operators of charging solutions. From a patent law perspective, however, Compleos consent or a separate agreement, such as a license agreement, is required for the use of this patent.

Substantial revenues possible

The patents are valid until 2031 and 2032. The planned licensing will provide Compleo with a potential additional revenue driver for the charging stations operated in Germany in compliance with calibration law. According to the current assessment by the Management Board, the resulting license income could result in estimated future revenue contributions in the mid six-digit to low seven-digit euro range in 2023. By 2032, these revenues could increase in line with the number of newly installed charging points in Germany. In addition, other European countries are currently addressing the compliance of charging infrastructure with calibration law. It is possible that the technology protected by the patents will also be used in other markets in Europe. The patent protection of the two patent families covers more than ten European countries. These include major markets such as France, the UK, Italy, Spain and Norway. In principle, it is possible for a market participant to file an invalidity action against a patent granted. Even though this entails a certain risk for the patent, Compleo currently assumes that licensing will be successful on the basis of external expert opinions.

Development of license models

Compleo is open to license negotiations with any market participant regarding the two patent families. The company is currently working on an appropriate licensing model for this purpose in order to place patent use by third parties on solid legal footing. As soon as the licensing model has been finalized, Compleo will approach market partners and set up a central contact point for inquiries in this regard. As a technology provider, we want to drive electromobility forward in Europe. We therefore want to provide access to these patents to all interested market participants as well as to put the use of the patents on a broader basis, said Checrallah Kachouh, CTO of Compleo. With the planned licensing of our patents, we are also creating added value for our shareholders, Kachouh added.



About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure and, if required, also with planning, installation, maintenance and service. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany, with production facilities located in Paderborn, Germany, in addition to Dortmund. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of its first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs more than 550 people. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). In April 2021, Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in wallbe GmbH, now Compleo Connect GmbH, and in January 2022 Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. More info at: compleo-cs.com/

