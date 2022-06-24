|
24.06.2022 09:26:34
DGAP-News: Compleo decides to license market-relevant patents
|
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Patent
Compleo decides to license market-relevant patents
Focus on two patents for calibration-compliant charging | Patents to be exploited in the future and thus opened up for the electromobility market | Compleo offers use of patents for cooperation partners and market companions
Dortmund, June 24, 2022: Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) plans to specifically exploit its patents for calibration-compliant charging in the future. As part of the acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH (ieMS) at the beginning of the year, two patent families became the property of the Compleo Group. Compleo is currently working on a suitable licensing model to place patent utilization by third parties on solid legal footing. However, the concrete form of this model has yet to be defined and is expected to be finalized in the coming months.
Substantial revenues possible
Development of license models
Press Contact Compleo
/ / / / /
24.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 534 923 70
|E-mail:
|ir@compleo-cs.de
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QDNX9
|WKN:
|A2QDNX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1382919
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1382919 24.06.2022
|30.03.22
|Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.01.22
|Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.12.20
|Compleo Charging Solutions Neutral
|Oddo BHF
