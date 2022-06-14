DGAP-News: Compleo to receive around EUR 45 million from E.ON Group as part of purchase price adjustment

DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Compleo to receive around EUR 45 million from E.ON Group as part of purchase price adjustment



14.06.2022 / 16:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Compleo to receive around EUR 45 million from E.ON Group as part of purchase price adjustment

Agreed payment received on schedule | Provisions from the purchase agreement definitively concluded

Dortmund, 14 June 2022: In the course of the acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH (ieMS), Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) is concluding the final provisions and adjustments from the purchase agreement regarding the so-called closing accounts. The resulting payment from E.On to Compleo was scheduled for the first half of 2022 and is therefore now on schedule. The total amount after taking all arrangements from the purchase agreement into account is around EUR 45 million. The contractually agreed and possible earn-out payments are being reduced from EUR 16 million to around EUR 15 million. The acquisition of ieMS initiated last summer has thus been successfully completed.



A look back: The letter of intent (term sheet) for the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH was published back in July 2022. The closing of the transaction, which transferred ieMS to Compleo, took place at the turn of the year 2021/2022. The acquisition created one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. With the purchase, Compleo took over the entire workforce, all customer relationships of ieMS as well as its subsidiary in the UK in a share deal. The companies acquired in the process were fully consolidated as of January 1, 2022, and have also been operating under the Compleo brand since the beginning of the year.

With the acquisition, Compleo also secures itself access to the promising SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) as well as the transaction-based business model, whose strong growth represents an important building block for the future development of sales for the Dortmund-based company. We are pleased that we were able to successfully complete the acquisition project. Special thanks go to our colleagues at E.ON, who have worked intensively and successfully with us on this transaction over the past few months, said Georg Griesemann, CEO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG. With E.ON, we continue to have a strong partner and customer at our side for the future, said Griesemann. Together, we complement each other excellently in the market to drive the mobility revolution throughout Europe, Compleos CEO added.

About Compleo

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the charging infrastructure and, if required, also with planning, installation, maintenance and service. Compleos offering includes both AC and DC charging stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations on the market that comply with calibration regulations. The company is headquartered in Dortmund, Germany, with production facilities located in Paderborn, Germany, in addition to Dortmund. The manufacturer focuses on innovation, safety, consumer-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Its customers include Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal utilities in Germany. Compleo started production of its first charging stations in 2009. The fast-growing company currently employs more than 650 people. Compleo is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9). In April 2021, Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in wallbe GmbH, now Compleo Connect GmbH, and in January 2022 Compleo acquired 100 percent of the shares in innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH. More info at: compleo-cs.com/



Press Contact

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Ralf Maushake

Head of Communications & Public Affairs

Email: r.maushake@compleo-cs.de

Phone: +49 231 534 923 865

Investor Relations Contact

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

VP Capital Markets & Corporate Finance

Email: ir@compleo-cs.de

Phone: +49 231 534 923 874

/ / / /