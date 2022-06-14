|
DGAP-News: Compleo to receive around EUR 45 million from E.ON Group as part of purchase price adjustment
Compleo to receive around EUR 45 million from E.ON Group as part of purchase price adjustment
Agreed payment received on schedule | Provisions from the purchase agreement definitively concluded
Dortmund, 14 June 2022: In the course of the acquisition of innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH (ieMS), Compleo Charging Solutions AG (Compleo) is concluding the final provisions and adjustments from the purchase agreement regarding the so-called closing accounts. The resulting payment from E.On to Compleo was scheduled for the first half of 2022 and is therefore now on schedule. The total amount after taking all arrangements from the purchase agreement into account is around EUR 45 million. The contractually agreed and possible earn-out payments are being reduced from EUR 16 million to around EUR 15 million. The acquisition of ieMS initiated last summer has thus been successfully completed.
With the acquisition, Compleo also secures itself access to the promising SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) as well as the transaction-based business model, whose strong growth represents an important building block for the future development of sales for the Dortmund-based company. We are pleased that we were able to successfully complete the acquisition project. Special thanks go to our colleagues at E.ON, who have worked intensively and successfully with us on this transaction over the past few months, said Georg Griesemann, CEO of Compleo Charging Solutions AG. With E.ON, we continue to have a strong partner and customer at our side for the future, said Griesemann. Together, we complement each other excellently in the market to drive the mobility revolution throughout Europe, Compleos CEO added.
