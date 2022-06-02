|
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical appoints CFO Michael Rauch as Spokesman for the Managing Directors
The number of Managing Directors will be reduced from seven to five. In addition to Michael Rauch, the Board will continue to include Angela Mazza Teufer, Emanuele Mugnani, Dr. Eckart Pech and Hannes Reichl. The current Managing Director Frank Brecher will report to Michael Rauch as Senior Vice President Operational Excellence and support the already initiated transformation towards stronger profitable growth with efficiency and process improvements.
With the new board structure, CompuGroup Medical is taking the next step in its development as an innovative and high-growth company and is strengthening the autonomy of the operating segments to sustainably enable the acceleration of growth. All functional areas will be bundled under the leadership of Michael Rauch, whose responsibilities include in addition to the CFO area and the newly created Operational Excellence area also Human Resources, Group IT plus Legal, Compliance and M&A. The strategy remains focused on providing all physicians, pharmacists, hospitals and other healthcare facilities with the best possible support in their mission to provide healthcare to the public with a wide range of digitization solutions and software offerings.
Frank Gotthardt, company founder and Chairman of the Administrative Board, said: "The Administrative Board is convinced that the chosen path of consistent digitization and platform growth is the right one. The new board structure ensures continuity in terms of excellent know-how, uncompromising customer focus and innovative capability, as well as efficiency and speed in processes. Dirk Wössner has done a great job for CGM. His strategic focus on the acceleration of organic growth and the unity of CGM deserve special mention. On behalf of the entire Administrative Board, I would like to express my gratitude to Dirk Wössner today for his enormous commitment to CGM's goals. We wish him all the very best for his future."
