DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical confirms mid-term ambition at the Capital Markets Day

CompuGroup Medical confirms mid-term ambition at the Capital Markets Day



01.09.2022 / 09:48 CET/CEST

CGM well on track for strong revenue growth in 2022

Mid-term organic revenue growth of more than 5 % CAGR reconfirmed

Adjusted EBITDA Margin improvement post investment phase towards 27 % by 2025

Every segment delivers on revenue growth and margin expansion

Recently raised guidance for 2022 confirmed

Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the worlds leading e-health providers, today holds its Capital Markets Day 2022 in Koblenz. The Managing Directors and the CGM US CEO give deep insights into the growth opportunities of every segment and how the companys product offering supports the ongoing digitization in healthcare.



The company communicated mid-term targets at the prior years Capital Markets Day in September 2021 for the first time. During the past twelve months, CGM delivered on those targets, and management confirms the ambition to organically grow at an average annual compound growth rate of 5 percent and more from 2021 to 2025 and to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and to approximately 27 % in 2025. The share of recurring revenue, which underlines the high resilience of CGMs business, is expected to increase to more than 70 % in 2025.



With the comprehensive product portfolio, CGM is ideally positioned to support all healthcare practitioners with the changing requirements in the healthcare sector. The digital patient journey is becoming reality and we provide all building blocks for the needs of our customers, says the Spokesman for the Managing Directors & CFO Michael Rauch Every segment is committed to deliver increased returns from the investments initiated in 2021 with Q4-2022 being the first proof point.



Further information on the Capital Markets Day 2022 are available for download on the company website under

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.025 billion in 2021, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medicals services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 8,500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.



Contact for Media Representatives:

Alexander Weimer

Head of Corporate Communications

T +49 261 8000-6100

M press@cgm.com



Contact for Analysts and Investors:

Claudia Thomé

Corporate Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 160 3630362

