|
18.01.2022 10:58:26
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical expects continued strong organic growth in 2022 and first step towards higher margins
|
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Forecast
CompuGroup Medical expects continued strong organic growth in 2022 and first step towards higher margins
- Cyber-attack successfully contained
- No significant impact on the financials, no proof for leakage of internal data
- All major customer systems unaffected, mandatory updates delivered in time
- FY 2021 prelims delayed to early March due to protective measures for internal systems
- 2021 guidance confirmed with better-than-expected free cashflow
- CGM publishes guidance for 2022 in line with mid-term targets
Cyber-incident update
Confirmation of FY 2021 guidance
Initial guidance 2022
"I am proud of how our teams reacted to the cyber-attack. With that incident now largely behind us, we are looking back at a successful year 2021, where we took the organic growth rate to a new level and laid the foundation for further growth going forward," said Dr. Dirk Wössner, CEO of CompuGroup Medical. "For 2022, we continue to see strong tailwind from numerous digitization initiatives in the healthcare sector, where we will benefit from our innovative product portfolio and our leadership position in the market."
Michael Rauch, CFO of CompuGroup Medical, added: "We are pleased to confirm the FY 2021 guidance, with a free cashflow stronger than originally guided. While we continue our investment strategy for further growth in 2022, we expect to leave the margin trough behind this year, fully on track towards the mid-term targets we have communicated."
18.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)261 8000 7030
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A288904
|WKN:
|A28890
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1269886
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1269886 18.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
|
10:11
|DGAP-DD: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA english (EQS Group)
|
10:11
|DGAP-DD: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA deutsch (EQS Group)
|
19.01.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg belässt Compugroup auf 'Buy' - Ziel 88 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: CompuGroup Medical SE präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.01.22
|Compugroup erwartet bessere Marge in 2022 - Eckdaten kommen später (dpa-AFX)
|
18.01.22
|DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical prognostiziert für 2022 weiter gutes organisches Wachstum und ersten Schritt zu höheren Margen (EQS Group)
|
18.01.22
|DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical expects continued strong organic growth in 2022 and first step towards higher margins (EQS Group)
|
11.01.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank hebt Compugroup auf 'Add' - Ziel 72 Euro (dpa-AFX)