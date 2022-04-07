DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical publishes Annual Report for 2021 and proposes dividend at prior year's level

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend

CompuGroup Medical publishes Annual Report for 2021 and proposes dividend at prior year's level



07.04.2022 / 09:18

The 2021 Annual Report has been published

Proposed dividend at previous year's level of EUR 0.50

Annual General Meeting is scheduled for May 19, 2022 Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has announced with today's publication of its Annual Report for the fiscal year (FY) 2021 that the Executive Directors and the Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share, the same level as last year, at the Annual General Meeting 2022.

"Despite our upfront investments for higher sustained organic growth in the future we were able to generate record free cash flow in FY 2021," commented Michael Rauch, CFO of CompuGroup Medical. "We will continue to use the cash primarily for financing growth as well as returning it to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks."

Based on the current 52.3 million shares with a dividend entitlement, the estimated total dividend payout will be set at around EUR 26.1 million. Measured against free cash flow and net earnings in 2021, the payout ratio will thus be at around 26 percent. The preliminary figures for FY 2021 and the forecast for 2022 had already been announced on March 10, 2022.



The annual report for FY 2021 is now available to view on the company's website at www.cgm.com/ir-publications.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.025 billion in 2021, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 8,500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.



Contact for Media Representatives:

Alexander Weimer

Head of Corporate Communications

P +49 261 8000-6100

M press@cgm.com



Contact for Analysts and Investors:

Claudia Thomé

Corporate Vice President Investor Relations

P +49 160 3630362

M claudia.thome@cgm.com

