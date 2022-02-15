15.02.2022 08:17:13

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical strengthens Management Board for sustainable growth

CompuGroup Medical strengthens Management Board for sustainable growth

  • Angela Mazza Teufer strengthens Management Board with focus on accelerating digitization and connectivity within the Ambulatory Information Systems DACH
  • Emanuele Mugnani promoted to the Board as Managing Director for Ambulatory Information Systems Europe, continuing the growth story
  • Focus on digitization in doctors' practices and the healthcare sector


Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical (CGM), one of the leading e-health providers worldwide, is strengthening its Management Board. Angela Mazza Teufer joins the board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE as Managing Director Ambulatory Information Systems DACH as of February 15, 2022, together with Emanuele Mugnani, a long-term member of the CGM leadership team, who is going to serve as Managing Director Ambulatory Information Systems Europe. Dr. Eckart Pech, Managing Director Consumer and Health Management Information Systems will continue to serve for another five years responsible for the growing business with industry, consumers and data-based solutions in the CHS segment. Frank Gotthardt, Chairman of the Administrative Board, says:" I am very pleased that we have a first-class management team with deep industry experience, proven digital transformation experience and tremendous levels of energy to drive our long-term growth focusing on excellent customer service and innovation."

Focus on the significance of digitization in doctor's practices

The new board members focus on the increasing digitization in doctor's practices and pharmacies including connectivity services for patients. Angela Mazza Teufer will play a central role in both fields. She will also assume responsibility for the Telematics Infrastructure (TI) in Germany. Born in Italy, she is a proven expert in the digital transformation and the optimization of value creation on the customer side through ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems. She began her career in 2002 in various management positions in different IT companies. She is joining from Oracle as Senior Vice President for ERP, EPM (Enterprise Performance Management) and SCM (Supply Chain Management) Europe, before this she worked for more than 13 years in various management positions at SAP, most recently as Region President.

"Angela is a fantastic leader, highly respected in the industry, with great expertise in cloud solutions, artificial intelligence and digital process control solutions with a zeal for excellence. Emanuele is a proven e-health expert driving efficiency and quality, he knows the CGM business and our customers in detail and has a great track record," CGM CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner welcomes the Managing Directors. "These two are a perfect fit to further drive the digitization with a great passion for our customers."

Important AIS business under regional responsibility in the future

CGM's Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS) business mainly covers the DACH, Europe and USA regions. The business is subject to major transformation due to the increasing digitization in the healthcare sector. This results in numerous growth opportunities for CompuGroup Medical. In addition to Angela Mazza Teufer for the DACH countries, Emanuele Mugnani, is joining the board for AIS Europe. He will be also responsible for Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS). Emanuele Mugnani has been extremely successful with CGM for 8 years in various international roles among them running CGM's Pharmacy (PCS) business and being country manager for Italy. The US business will continue to be managed by Derek Pickell, who reports directly to CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner.

External segment reporting and further board setup remain unchanged

CGM's external segment reporting, split into the Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS), and Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS) segments, remains unchanged.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 837 million in 2020, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1.6 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 18 countries and products in 56 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the e-health company with one of the highest coverages among healthcare professionals. More than 8,500 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.

Contact for media representatives:
Alexander Weimer / Michael Franz
Head of Brand Communication
P +49 (0) 261 8000-6100
E-mail: presse@cgm.com

Contact for analysts and investors:
Claudia Thomé
Corporate Vice President Investor Relations
P: +49 160 3630362
E-mail: claudia.thome@cgm.com


Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 7030
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE000A288904
WKN: A28890
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
19.01.22 CompuGroup Medical Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.01.22 CompuGroup Medical Add Baader Bank
14.01.22 CompuGroup Medical Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11.01.22 CompuGroup Medical Add Baader Bank
08.12.21 CompuGroup Medical Underweight Morgan Stanley

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 52,95 3,72% CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

