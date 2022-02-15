DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical strengthens Management Board for sustainable growth

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

CompuGroup Medical strengthens Management Board for sustainable growth



15.02.2022 / 08:17

Angela Mazza Teufer strengthens Management Board with focus on accelerating digitization and connectivity within the Ambulatory Information Systems DACH

Emanuele Mugnani promoted to the Board as Managing Director for Ambulatory Information Systems Europe, continuing the growth story

Focus on digitization in doctors' practices and the healthcare sector



Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical (CGM), one of the leading e-health providers worldwide, is strengthening its Management Board. Angela Mazza Teufer joins the board of CompuGroup Medical Management SE as Managing Director Ambulatory Information Systems DACH as of February 15, 2022, together with Emanuele Mugnani, a long-term member of the CGM leadership team, who is going to serve as Managing Director Ambulatory Information Systems Europe. Dr. Eckart Pech, Managing Director Consumer and Health Management Information Systems will continue to serve for another five years responsible for the growing business with industry, consumers and data-based solutions in the CHS segment. Frank Gotthardt, Chairman of the Administrative Board, says:" I am very pleased that we have a first-class management team with deep industry experience, proven digital transformation experience and tremendous levels of energy to drive our long-term growth focusing on excellent customer service and innovation."

Focus on the significance of digitization in doctor's practices

The new board members focus on the increasing digitization in doctor's practices and pharmacies including connectivity services for patients. Angela Mazza Teufer will play a central role in both fields. She will also assume responsibility for the Telematics Infrastructure (TI) in Germany. Born in Italy, she is a proven expert in the digital transformation and the optimization of value creation on the customer side through ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems. She began her career in 2002 in various management positions in different IT companies. She is joining from Oracle as Senior Vice President for ERP, EPM (Enterprise Performance Management) and SCM (Supply Chain Management) Europe, before this she worked for more than 13 years in various management positions at SAP, most recently as Region President.

"Angela is a fantastic leader, highly respected in the industry, with great expertise in cloud solutions, artificial intelligence and digital process control solutions with a zeal for excellence. Emanuele is a proven e-health expert driving efficiency and quality, he knows the CGM business and our customers in detail and has a great track record," CGM CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner welcomes the Managing Directors. "These two are a perfect fit to further drive the digitization with a great passion for our customers."

Important AIS business under regional responsibility in the future

CGM's Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS) business mainly covers the DACH, Europe and USA regions. The business is subject to major transformation due to the increasing digitization in the healthcare sector. This results in numerous growth opportunities for CompuGroup Medical. In addition to Angela Mazza Teufer for the DACH countries, Emanuele Mugnani, is joining the board for AIS Europe. He will be also responsible for Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS). Emanuele Mugnani has been extremely successful with CGM for 8 years in various international roles among them running CGM's Pharmacy (PCS) business and being country manager for Italy. The US business will continue to be managed by Derek Pickell, who reports directly to CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner.

External segment reporting and further board setup remain unchanged

CGM's external segment reporting, split into the Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS), and Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS) segments, remains unchanged.