DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical to acquire Insight Health as significant step forward in data business

CompuGroup Medical to acquire Insight Health as significant step forward in data business



25.03.2022

Koblenz/Waldems-Esch: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA (CGM), one of the world's leading e-health companies, announces the acquisition of Insight Health Group, a leading health care data services specialist. The acquisition strengthens CGM's position in the area of innovative data solutions.

Insight Health, founded in 1999, offers innovative solutions for market and health care research in the German health care sector while applying the highest level of data protection. Its clients include well-known companies in the pharmaceutical industry, pharmacies, doctors' associations, health insurance companies as well as scientific and political institutions.

The products and services developed by Insight Health enable individual and customer-specific market analyses based on extensive data sources. These are fed by the full survey of all statutory health insurance prescriptions via pharmacy data centers, the full survey of pharmaceutical wholesalers and a pharmacy panel of 5,800 continuously contributing pharmacies. In addition, it is possible to obtain precise information on the quantities and regional distribution of prescriptions. From this, customers gain insights based on aggregated data on medication, prescriptions and billing according to regional differentiation, which provides them with a data-based foundation for strategic decisions in the health care sector.



CGM expands data-based solutions offering

With the planned acquisition of Insight Health, CGM is accelerating its business in data-driven solutions, which is already one of the company's fastest growing businesses. CGM already offers a broad portfolio of products in the data sector. These include contraindication checks, information on medication, business intelligence tools and solutions to detect rare diseases using aggregated data and Artificial Intelligence.

The planned integration of Insight Health strengthens CGM's position in the German health care market in data-driven information delivery, enabling real-time insights along the entire cycle from diagnosis via prescription to medication delivery.

"The integration of Insight Health is another decisive step by CGM on its way to becoming one of the leading European health care data service providers", commented Dirk Wössner, CEO CompuGroup Medical, on the planned acquisition. "Insight Health's strategy and strong growth market in the area of health care market data analysis and provision are an excellent fit with CGM's strategy."

With Insight Health CGM complements its solution portfolio with market and care data, increasing transparency in the health care market for physicians and patients as well as the entire industry, enabling informed decisions and optimizing day-to-day work.

"I am very pleased that we were able to win CompuGroup Medical, a very experienced investor in the health care market, with whom we will jointly drive further national and international expansion and continue on our growth path with new, innovative solutions for our customers and partners", says Michael Hensoldt, Chairman of the Management Board of Insight Health.

"Smart data solutions provide better access to relevant medical information for doctors and patients when they really need it", emphasizes Dr. Eckart Pech, Managing Director Consumer and Health Management Information Systems, CompuGroup Medical. "They are also a catalyst for increasing efficiency in health care. The integration of Insight Health is a key building block in CGM's evolution into a major data player."

Highest standards for data protection

As companies operating in the health care industry, CGM and Insight Health share the same standards for data privacy and security. The accompanying ethical responsibility and the commitment to all providing and using institutions is firmly embedded in the DNA of both companies.

Antitrust approval is still pending and the transaction is expected to close during the next months.



