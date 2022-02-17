DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical USA delivers strong performance in 2021 after successful company integrations and growth in key areas

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CompuGroup Medical USA delivers strong performance in 2021 after successful company integrations and growth in key areas



17.02.2022 / 15:08

Successful integration of eMEDIX EDI technology with over 80% of top resellers signed up to market the service

Strong growth in ARIA Health Service Revenue Cycle Management and Credentialing sales

New functionalities including telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring released to the market

Accelerated and successful integrations of eMDs and Schuyler House businesses under a single CompuGroup Medical management team

Laboratory Information Systems group deploys key COVID reporting and verification functionality and experiences strong growth

Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical, Inc., the US division of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM) reaffirmed its position as a market leader in the key US markets with a successful corporate integration and achievement of key goals in 2021. Following the late 2020 acquisitions and the full consolidation started on January 1st of the eMDs Electronic Health Records, Practice Management, and ARIA Revenue Cycle Management business; as well as that of Schuyler House Laboratory Information Systems, CGM achievements in 2021 demonstrate a successful year in the US.

The US Ambulatory Information Systems division also saw significant success. In additional to adding numerous new customers, releasing key upgrades, integrations of telehealth, remote patient monitoring and electronic data interchange services were released and cross-sold to clients across multiple software systems. CGM also delivered in the key e-prescribing data area. Patient and provider engagement functionality aimed at enhancing patient safety and improving quality provides key medication information to providers and patients, helps lower costs, and increases adherence to treatments.

The company saw significant growth in its ARIA revenue cycle management customer base. This was attributable to the increasing trend to outsource the medical billing process as well as a strong referral base. CGM US also saw over 80% of its key reseller distribution channel members agree to market CGM's eMEDIX EDI services. This channel is a key element of the company's strategy to reach more of the potential market for eMEDIX.

The Lab division completed the integration of Schuyler House 6 months earlier than planned. CompuGroup Medical lab division US now has the largest number of clients in the US independent lab market and had record sales of the LABDAQ and SCHUYLAB Laboratory Information Systems. CompuGroup Medical's lab division has also closed the acquisition of APEasy, a leading provider of anatomical pathology solutions which further complements the portfolio of lab solutions and adds an additional 700 customers. The combined CGM US business now accounts for more than 10% of CGM Group revenues.

"We are very proud of the achievements of every member of our team in 2021," said Derek Pickell, CEO, CompuGroup Medical US. "Over 60,000 providers and hundreds of thousands of users in our medical practices and enterprises, as well as laboratory customers have been so challenged by the COVID pandemic. More than ever, they have looked to their Health IT and services vendors as key partners to help them run healthy businesses so they can focus on healthy patients."

Dr. Dirk Wössner, Chief Executive Officer of CompuGroup Medical stated: "We have been so pleased with the work of the entire United States operation. From the rapid integration of the new businesses to the execution of numerous business plans under a single management team. The growth of the CGM brand in the United States has exceeded our expectations."